Wondershare Unveils Selfyzai 3.0: New AI Features Enhance Image Editing Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2024, Wondershare proudly launched SelfyzAI 3.0, the latest version of its innovative AI-powered image editing tool. Compared to previous versions, SelfyzAI 3.0 offers comprehensive upgrades in both and user experience, introducing a range of powerful new features.

Available in 14 languages, SelfyzAI can be downloaded from both Play

and the App Store .

SelfyzAI is designed as a versatile AI image editing software

targeted at beginners and intermediate users, who has a willingness to pay for a consumer app. The app integrates a variety of AI-driven image editing capabilities, including transforming photos into videos, face animation templates,

and personalized hyper-realistic AI portraits. With a focus on one-click generation, SelfyzAI lowers the barrier for photo editing, making it accessible for editing newcomers. With just one click, breathtaking personalized images or videos can be quickly generated by AI in seconds. This effectively lowers the editing barrier for beginners!

Key Features of SelfyzAI 3.0

Compared to previous versions, SelfyzAI 3.0 brings major advancements in photo repairing, generation, and editing. Here are the standout features of this latest update:



AI Hug (AI Interactions) : This innovative feature allows users to create virtual hug/ kiss videos and photos. Using AI, users can generate heartwarming images and videos that simulate the experience of hugging or kissing a loved one, even from a distance.

Audio-Driven Facial Animation: SelfyzAI 3.0 enables users to create animated portrait videos using a photo and an audio file. It analyzes the audio's rhythm and emotion to generate corresponding facial expressions and movements, bringing static images to life. This feature is ideal for both personal and professional content.

AI Dance: Users can upload a full - body frontal photo. With this photo, SelfyzAI is able to accurately capture their facial expressions, body proportions, and clothing backgrounds. Subsequently, SelfyzAI generates a diverse range of AI dance videos that are synchronized with the built - in music.

Photo Restoration: SelfyzAI 3.0 intelligently restores old photographs by fixing common damage like creases, scratches, stains, and folds. It accurately identifies damaged areas, repairs them using surrounding image information, and automatically adds color while enhancing image quality. Users can effortlessly restore cherished memories with improved detail and sharpness.

Partial Image Repainting: This feature allows users to edit specific sections of an image without needing to reshoot the entire picture. Backgrounds, hairstyles, and outfits can all be customized, giving users greater creative freedom in their photo edits.

AI Image Extension: Users can now extend the borders of their images while maintaining high resolution. This tool provides more flexibility when adjusting the composition or scale of images for different uses. AI Makeup Try-on: With this feature, users can apply AI-generated makeup effects or transfer a particular style onto their photos, offering a wide range of beauty enhancement options.

Technical Advantages and Market Competitiveness

In addition to the expanded features, SelfyzAI 3.0 offers improved technical performance. It processes images faster, with higher precision, and generates superior output quality。Particularly in areas like photo restoration and partial repainting, SelfyzAI outperforms many competitors in the market, significantly enhancing user efficiency and results.

The release of SelfyzAI 3.0 represents not just an upgrade of its current image processing tools but also a commitment to ongoing innovation in the AI space. This new version offers more possibilities and inspiration for both creators and casual users alike.

Meeting Diverse User Needs

The new features in SelfyzAI 3.0 cater not only to personal users for everyday photo enhancement and social content creation but also extend to professional needs in business and creative industries. With more intelligent and personalized image processing tools, SelfyzAI 3.0 continues to unlock limitless creative possibilities for a wide range of users.

SelfyzAI is available in 14 languages

and can

be downloaded from both Google Play

and the App Store , with an anuual subscription fee of $29.99.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company known for innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. It has received awards from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 200 countries and regions, Wondershare offers software for video editing, PDF editing, diagram editing, data recovery, including Wondershare Filmora, Wondershare PDFelement, Wondershare EdrawMax, Wondershare EdrawMind, and more, empowering individuals to pursue their passions and foster creativity.

SOURCE Wondershare Technology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED