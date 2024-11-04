Silly Nice Cannabis Now Available At Over 70 New York Dispensaries!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding access to premium cannabis products, Silly Nice aims to enhance the cannabis experience for consumers across the Empire State.

New York, New York, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the innovative Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand, is thrilled to announce that its premium cannabis products are now available at over 70 licensed dispensaries across New York State. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Silly Nice's mission to provide high-quality cannabis options to consumers, making it easier than ever for New Yorkers to access their beloved products.

Silly Nice is renowned for its commitment to quality, community, and craftsmanship. Every product is meticulously crafted, ensuring that consumers experience the best that cannabis has to offer. With offerings ranging from potent concentrates to flavorful flowers, Silly Nice caters to both seasoned enthusiasts and those new to cannabis.

"We are excited to bring Silly Nice to more locations across New York," said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. "Our goal is to create a positive impact in the communities we serve while providing our customers with exceptional products. Expanding our reach allows us to connect with more cannabis lovers and share our passion for quality."

Product Highlights Include:



.5G Diamond Powder ($44) : Featuring an astounding 84% THC , this concentrate is perfect for dabbing or enhancing other products, delivering a clear-headed and intense experience.

1G Frosted Hash Ball ($50) : A luxurious hash ball with 50% THC , ideal for those seeking a full-spectrum high. Enjoy it in a pipe or crumbled into a joint for a premium experience.

3.5G Diamond Frosted & Sauced Flower ($60) : Infused with Live Sauce and THC crystals, this flower offers 35.7% THC , providing a flavorful and slow-burning smoke.

1G 510 Thread Vape Cartridges ($44) : Available in popular strains like Runtz and Northern Lights, these cartridges boast THC levels of 81.96% to 84.66% , crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes.

2G All-In-One Vapes ($100) : These rechargeable vapes, available in Tangerine Cookies and Pink Starburst, offer over 81% THC , ensuring portability and flavor for on-the-go enjoyment. 1G Bubble Hash ($44) : With 41.94% THC , this versatile concentrate can be smoked, dabbed, or vaporized, making it a perfect choice for any session.

Silly Nice products are now available at various dispensaries, including locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and Upstate New York. For a complete list of dispensaries carrying Silly Nice products, visit Silly Nice Dispensary Locator Map .

Silly Nice is a Black and Veteran-owned cannabis brand dedicated to providing high-quality products that enhance the cannabis experience. Committed to community engagement and responsible cannabis use, Silly Nice strives to set a standard of excellence in the cannabis industry.

