Irth Solutions Acquires Onebridge Solutions Inc., An Industry-Leading Saas Company For Pipeline Integrity Management

This combination significantly enhances the company's value proposition for critical infrastructure operators around asset performance management.

- Brad Gammons, CEO of IrthCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Irth Solutions (“Irth”), a Blackstone portfolio company, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of OneBridge Solutions (“OneBridge”). This strategic combination brings together OneBridge's innovative Cognitive Integrity Management® (CIM) platform with Irth's advanced process management and data insights, resulting in a comprehensive, market-leading solution for data-driven damage prevention, asset performance management, and regulatory compliance.“OneBridge is thrilled to join Irth. Together, we will be able to enhance our value proposition to our critical infrastructure customers. In the face of greater infrastructure demand and more difficult permitting, proactively managing existing systems and enabling peak operating performance is the responsible way to future-proof infrastructure assets. In this regard, we offer a timely and transformative solution for our customers,” said Brandon Taylor, OneBridge president.The integration of Irth's geospatial and business intelligence platform with OneBridge's AI-driven integrity management platform gives customers:.A unified and integrated platform for existing operational data, which supports extending asset lifespan and minimizing downtime.A holistic view of their critical network infrastructure to proactively and responsibly manage assets and reduce risks across pipelines, utilities, and other critical networks.Data-driven insights to drive proactive safety and compliance improvements that enhance asset performance management“When our robust processes and data insights platform is enhanced with OneBridge's AI-driven predictive analytics, operators will gain the best end-to-end platform to responsibly manage asset performance and resilience,” said Brad Gammons, CEO of Irth.“This acquisition will drive unparalleled operational visibility and efficiency for our clients, providing them with the insights needed to effectively manage assets.”About OneBridge SolutionsOneBridge Solutions is the developer of Cognitive Integrity Management (CIM), an AI-powered platform that energy infrastructure owners use to manage asset integrity, predict failures, and optimize performance. OneBridge's technology is built on Microsoft Azure and incorporates machine learning, data science, and predictive analytics to improve asset safety, reduce operational costs, and ensure compliance with industry regulations. OneBridge has industry-leading clients in the U.S.A., Canada, Australia, and Colombia, including several Fortune 50, 100, and 500 companies.About IrthIrth, a Blackstone portfolio company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides enterprise software solutions for critical network infrastructure. It blends geospatial data with business intelligence and AI to offer 360-degree situational awareness. For over 25 years, Irth has served critical infrastructure operators, helping them manage damages, mitigate risk, manage compliance, and optimize asset performance through data-driven insights.

