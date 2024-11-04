AEON And TON Society Join Hands To Drive Innovation In The Blockchain Gaming Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEON, the next-generation modular payment protocol, is excited to announce a collaboration with TON Society, the community representing The Open (TON). This collaboration will enhance both organizations' upcoming hackathons, as AEON takes on the role of title sponsor for TON Society's hackathon, Hackers League, while TON Society will be a co-host in AEON's event-the GameOn TON Hackathon. By joining forces, AEON and TON Society aim to create a vibrant ecosystem that promotes creativity, knowledge sharing, and real-world application of blockchain technology.

In this collaboration, AEON and TON Society will work together to enhance each other's hackathon initiatives, showcasing a strong commitment to innovation in the blockchain gaming space. AEON will actively support TON Society's hackathon by engaging with participants and sharing valuable insights through various events, including talks on Manila and a co-hosted workshop in Dubai. Simultaneously, TON Society will support AEON's GameOn TON Hackathon, leveraging its extensive network to attract a diverse array of projects and teams while facilitating mentorship opportunities for participants. This collaborative effort underscores the combined efforts between AEON and TON Society, creating a dynamic environment for innovative ideas and a vibrant spirit within the TON community.

As part of this exciting collaboration, the GameOn TON Hackathon , hosted by AEON, Oak Grove Ventures, The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation), Nomad Capital, and TOP, stands as one of the largest hackathon in the TON ecosystem, offering an impressive $6 million prize pool up for grabs. Incredible co-hosts, including Gate, MEXC Ventures, Alibaba Cloud, Gam3Girl Ventures, OKX Wallet, Draper Associates, and Winking Studios, will provide ample resources and support, encouraging participants to innovate and create groundbreaking projects within the TON ecosystem. A Dev Workshop

will also take place in Dubai as an in-person event for the hackathon, offering a space for collaboration and creativity where participants can showcase their talents and explore the wide-ranging opportunities in blockchain gaming.

Looking ahead, this collaboration holds great promise for both AEON and TON Society as they work together to inspire and empower the next generation of blockchain developers. By combining their strengths and resources, they aim to create an environment where innovative ideas can flourish and groundbreaking solutions can emerge. There is enthusiasm about the opportunities this partnership will bring, and both organizations look forward to a successful collaboration that drives forward the evolution of blockchain technology.

About TON Society

TON Society is not just a place, it's a thriving community that brings together a diverse range of individuals, including contributors, hub developers and ambassadors, who share a common vision for the future of TON.

About AEON

AEON is a next-generation modular payment protocol designed to unify the standard of crypto payments and enable real-world connectivity. By simplifying the integration, processing, and settlement of crypto payments, AEON offers low-cost, verifiable, and secure payment processing.



Developing a robust crypto payment standard akin to Visa, AEON aims to connect web3 infrastructures with mass adoption use cases, ensuring adaptability, liquidity, and efficiency and supporting on-chain payment methods such as subscriptions, global fiat rails, and tips.

Website

X

Telegram

Discord

SOURCE AEON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED