Amscot Opens New Store Location In Jacksonville, Expanding Access To Responsible Financial Solutions For Floridians

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amscot is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Jacksonville to serve residents of the southwestern part of the city. The new Jacksonville location, at 7051 Collins Road, strengthens Amscot's commitment to offering responsible, accessible, and regulated services to Florida families.

Founded in 1989 by Ian MacKechnie, Amscot has grown to over 230 locations across the state, recently opening locations in Gainesville, Fort Myers, and St. Lucie. The Florida-based company employs more than 1,500 residents and proudly serves more than 7 million hardworking Floridians.

"As someone who came to Florida seeking opportunity and built Amscot to help families access the financial services they need, I know the importance of safe, responsible options," said Ian MacKechnie, CEO of Amscot. "With our new Jacksonville location, we're excited to expand access to carefully regulated, consumer-friendly financial products that help Floridians manage life's unexpected expenses and build a more secure financial future."

Amscot provides a wide range of financial services, including safe, regulated cash advances and installment cash advances, consumer check cashing, walk-in bill payments, money orders, money transfers, notary public services, ATMs, public and private utility payments, and Clerk of Court payment collections for traffic citations, child support, and other legal obligations.

To promote financial self-sufficiency and security, Amscot complies with Florida's robust consumer protection regulations to limit customers to one outstanding short-term consumer loan at a time, require mandatory cooling-off periods between such loans, and cap loan amounts and fees.

Amscot believes in offering good-paying jobs with comprehensive benefits, investing over $10 million annually in employee training to ensure that team members have the skills and knowledge they need to help customers succeed.

About Amscot Financial

Founded in 1989, Amscot Financial employs more than 1,500 Floridians at over 230 retail branches and the company's corporate headquarters in Tampa. The company currently operates retail locations in Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Citrus, Duval, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, and Volusia counties. Amscot is expanding into Lee and Leon counties in 2025.

