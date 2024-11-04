Little Debbie Online Store Kicks Off Christmas Event With New Holiday Products!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Debbie Store is thrilled to announce the launch of its annual Christmas event, featuring a lineup of new holiday-themed merchandise for brand fans and loyal customers. From festive home decor to apparel and accessories, this year's collection brings a bit of Little Debbie joy to every celebration. It offers unique gift ideas for family, friends, and even pets!

Tis The Season for Little Debbie Christmas Cakes & Festive Merchandise

Continue Reading

"This season's

most exciting new product is the beach towels. The towels boast vibrant designs inspired by the classic Cosmic® Brownies & Zebra® Cakes. They're perfect for a beach day, gym, or cozying up at home,"

said Micheal Wilson, eCommerce Account Executive.

Our exclusive holiday apparel collection expands with brand-new Christmas shirts designed to keep you feeling festive and stylish. Ideal for family gatherings or holiday parties, these shirts feature iconic Little Debbie designs and come in various sizes for everyone in the family.

For those looking to add a touch of Little Debbie cheer to their holiday decor, the new Oatmeal Creme Pie ornament is the perfect addition to your Christmas tree. This keepsake ornament captures the warmth and nostalgia of a beloved Little Debbie snack cake, making it a delightful gift or cherished family heirloom. This fun ornament pairs perfectly with our Christmas Tree Cakes® & Zebra Cakes ornaments.

Pet lovers will enjoy our exciting range of new dog toys. Choose from designs inspired by fan favorites like the Cosmic Brownie, Christmas Tree Cake, and Zebra Cake. Crafted for durability and infused with the iconic brand charm of Little Debbie, these toys will bring hours of joy to your furry friends. Visit href="" rel="nofollow" LittleDebbi

to get yours today!

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods for more information.

WITH MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Brand and Product Information Contact: Jennifer Cummins-Askew, Marketing Operations and Advertising Manager

Office:

(423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McKee Foods

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED