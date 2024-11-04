Toyota Grand Highlander Adds Hybrid Nightshade Edition and LE Grade for 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Grand Highlander has ample space for people and cargo, including an adult-sized 3rd row and 5-cu. of storage with second and third row seats folded down

New Hybrid Nightshade Edition adds a stylish flare to the 2025 Grand Highlander lineup with black exterior accents, black wheels, and JBL® Premium standard

New LE Grade brings outstanding value to the 2025 Grand Highlander lineup with standard features like 8-person seating, 3-zone climate control, and 12.3-in.

Grand Highlander models are available in a choice of Hybrid MAX, Hybrid, or gas powertrains and All- or Front-Wheel Drive options for an efficient-yet-capable drive

Hybrid MAX System brings impressive performance with 362 net combined HP and 400 lb.-ft. of torque Available tech like Traffic Jam Assist*, Head-Up Display, and Digital Rearview Mirror

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Toyota launched the Grand Highlander for the 2024 model year, it set out to build the ultimate family SUV. With spacious three row seating, ample rear cargo room, well-appointed standard comfort, three different powertrain choices, and a head-turning sporty design, it's a grand candidate for the title. For 2025, Toyota is pleased to announce that even more choices are being added to the Grand Highlander lineup with the addition of a stylish Hybrid Nightshade Edition and value packed LE grade.

The Hybrid Nightshade Edition brings a bold, stylish edge to the Grand Highlander's already impressive design. Built on the Grand Highlander Hybrid Limited grade, its exterior has distinctive black 20-inch alloy wheels and blacked-out accents that include the door handles, badges, mirror caps, and rear spoiler. It is available in Midnight Black Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, and Cement – a new color for 2025 that is also available on the Hybrid MAX Limited and Platinum models.

The Hybrid Nightshade's interior has premium comfort

that drivers and passengers alike will enjoy - starting with leather-trimmed seating, standard heating and ventilation on the driver and front-passenger seats, and heated outboard seats in the second row. When it comes to setting the ultimate mood, the Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade has a 12.3-inch touchscreen running Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system and a premium JBL sound system with 11 speakers. It also carries forth other great features from the Hybrid Limited grade interior, like a leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and ambient lighting.

Adding even more value to the Grand Highlander family of models is the new LE grade. This new trim is available in a choice of 2.5-liter Hybrid with standard electronic on-demand All Wheel Drive (AWD) or a 2.4-liter, 4 cylinder turbocharged gas-powered variant with available Front- or All Wheel Drive. Along with Grand Highlander's signature spacious interior, it has great standard features like seating for eight with 60/40-fold down second and third row seating, 13 cup and bottle holders, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Toyota Audio Multimedia system. It also has a power liftgate, heated power outside mirrors with blind spot warning indicators, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), standard. Altogether, it makes the LE grade an exceptional option for drivers who prioritize value without compromising on quality or features.

Additional changes for 2025 include a new Heavy Metal color option on Limited and Hybrid MAX (extra cost color) and a standard removable second row center console on XLE and above models equipped with Captain's Chairs. The addition of the Hybrid Nightshade and LE models brings even more depth to the Grand Highlander lineup. With spacious three row seating that's ready for adults or kids, enough rear cargo room for seven small roller bags, standard comfort like multi-zone climate control, and a head-turning sporty design, the Grand Highlander is an all-star package. It also has three efficient and reliable powertrain options that are made for life on the go: A well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine; efficient 2.5L hybrid; and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower, 2.4L turbocharged Hybrid MAX.

The 2025 Grand Highlander will have starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices** (MSRP's) of $40,860 for the gas engine models (LE FWD grade), $44,210 for the Hybrid models (LE grade), and $54,690 for the Hybrid MAX powertrain (Limited grade). XLE, Limited, Hybrid Nightshade, and Platinum models are expected to start arriving at Toyota dealerships in late December of 2024. LE models are expected in the first half of 2025.

**MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling Fee (DPH). For the latest MSRP and DPH, click here .

Three Powertrains Four Grades

There's no need to choose between performance or efficiency in the Grand Highlander thanks to its three highly capable powertrain options. The gas engine has 265 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.5 seconds (FWD); the hybrid powertrain has 245 horsepower and a 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds (AWD); and last, but certainly not least, the Hybrid MAX powertrain makes Grand Highlander the most powerful Midsize SUV Toyota has ever built, with an impressive performance off the line thanks to 362-horsepower, 400 pound feet of torque and a 0-60 time of 6.3 seconds.

As far as efficiency goes, the gas powertrain has a manufacturer-estimated 24 combined MPG rating for the LE FWD model. For Hybrid models, the XLE (FWD) grade has a manufacturer-estimated 36 combined rating, and HYBRID MAX grades have a manufacturer-estimated 27 combined MPG rating. Regardless of grade, the Grand Highlander is built for the long-haul with a 17.8-gallon fuel tank, 3,500 lbs. towing capacity on the Hybrid grades and an impressive 5,000 lbs. towing capacity on the Hybrid MAX and gas grades. All three powertrains come with three selectable Drive Modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) to make driving more engaging – while Multi-Terrain Select with three modes (Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, Snow) is offered on the gas AWD and Hybrid MAX powertrains for even more on and off-road capability.

AWD Prowess

All powertrains can be equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD) - as an option on the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine and the efficient 2.5L hybrid or standard on the powerful Hybrid MAX.

Dynamic Torque Control AWD on the gas models works to actively distribute torque between the front and rear axles, as well as the two rear wheels. It uses an electromagnetic coupling ahead of the rear differential to engage or disengage the rear wheels as needed - the result is improved traction and enhanced driving stability.

Electronic On-Demand AWD on hybrid models provides excellent fuel efficiency, start-off acceleration, handling and stability. Electronic On-Demand AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with an electric motor, to provide traction when needed in certain conditions. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80, to achieve optimal fuel efficiency and a comfortable driving performance.

Full-Time Electronic AWD paired with HYBRID MAX offers an exhilarating experience with impeccable controllability. It delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and a rear-mounted, eAxle electric motor. This system supports stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. Full-Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive adjusts between a 70:30 and 20:80 front- and rear-wheel power split, depending on the driving situation. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability and responsive acceleration.

Unique Styling Inside & Out

Designed by CALTY Design Studios in the USA and exclusively assembled at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the Grand Highlander offers an exterior design that is distinctive and stylish, coupled with a spacious interior found in all three rows.

From the front, its hood and trapezoidal grille taper to a hammerhead shaped nose that is complimented by broad front fenders for a confident stance. Its side profile is simple yet active, with clean door and fender panels, black side rockers, and a flat roofline that's accentuated by a rear spoiler. The impressive stance continues to the rear, with flared rear arches, and wide set tail lamps that are underscored by the rear bumper and accentuate its width. The Hybrid MAX powertrain variant takes it a step further with standard exposed dual exhaust tips and unique silver painted bumper accents.

The exterior is both striking and functional. The rear doors have a wide opening angle for convenient access to the third-row seat. Depending on grade, black-accented, two-tone, 20-inch wheels are offered for a premium look. Exterior visibility has been prioritized with a low hood line and large side glass windows, allowing confidence when driving in city environments.

The thoughtful and spacious design continues to the interior. The soft-padded instrument panel floats above the available wood-effect ornamentation that continues into the door trim, with a functional tray shape that is seamlessly integrated between them. The form of the instrument panel upper continues into the door trim to emphasize the width of the cockpit, while the center console features independent driver/passenger side armrests allowing use regardless of whether the console lid is open or closed. High-quality stitchwork expresses a modern and refined elegance.

Drivers will enjoy available leather-trimmed seats with 10-way power driver and 8-way passenger adjustments (Limited and Platinum). And exclusively for Hybrid MAX, drivers will experience Ultrasuede® and leather-trimmed seats and with bronze-colored accents throughout the cabin.

Versatility and Convenience

Whether you're in the driver's seat or in the third row, the Grand Highlander is ready for the road ahead. The modified TNGA-K platform with a 67.5/67.9-inch front/rear track width and 116.1-inch wheelbase, provides confident handling and surprising interior space. Grand Highlander is suited for everything from short grocery runs to long weekend road trips. It has a spacious, adult-sized third row, thoughtful storage areas throughout the cabin and ample cargo capacity with room for seven carry-on suitcases behind the 3rd row. And with second and third row seats folded down, it provides a total of 97.5 cubic feet of space.

Controls are centered around the standard 12.3-inch multimedia display. The center stack features a wireless charger on select grades, two USB ports, and three cup holders - including one capable of holding a large water bottle or mega cup. On the passenger side, a pocket capable of holding a small bag helps keep the cabin tidy. A sliding console cover lid can be opened and closed with the armrests still in use, allowing for even more versatility for both driver and passenger. On the right side of the dashboard, another USB port and a tray capable of neatly holding a cord during device charging, provide convenience for the passenger.

In the second row, an air conditioning control panel and separate left/right USB-C ports are placed within easy reach of passengers. Cup holders are also provided for the second row, while a removable tray with cup holders and a smartphone storage slot is provided for the XLE, Limited, and Platinum grades when equipped with second row Captain's Chairs. Additional water bottle storage areas are in the door. For third row passengers, two left/right individual USB ports, smartphone/tablet storage space, and two cup & bottle holders are provided, allowing for diverse usage scenarios. Additionally, a support grip and a hand support space for use during ingress/egress provide enhanced accessibility.

Technology and Features with a Purpose

The Grand Highlander is equipped with the latest and greatest tech from Toyota, including Toyota's Traffic Jam Assist* technology (Platinum grade). Traffic Jam Assist is a radar and camera-based system that helps ease the burden of stressful stop-and-go traffic on limited access roadways by operating the steering, acceleration, and braking functions at speeds between 0-25 mph under certain conditions.

Standard on the Grand Highlander is a 12.3-inch touchscreen displaying Toyota's latest Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based software teams. Users can interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice-activated commands. With the available one-year Drive Connect*** trial subscription, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awaken the system for voice-activated commands, including searching for directions, adjusting audio controls, changing cabin temperature and more. Available Cloud Navigation is able to take advantage of the latest map, traffic and routing information, including a POI search powered by Google. Drivers can also use Destination Assist, which provides 24/7 access to live agents.

Toyota Audio Multimedia's Bluetooth® phone connectivity allows for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM compatibility. Additionally, the Grand Highlander has available Wi-Fi Connect*** and includes a one-month trial subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices - turning the Grand Highlander into an AT&T Hotspot. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® three-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables Integrated Streaming, providing customers the ability to link their Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. As with all vehicles equipped with Toyota Audio Multimedia, Grand Highlander drivers will have the ability to download Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, augmenting the multimedia experience.

For the audiophile, Grand Highlander offers an available JBL® Premium Audio system with 11 speakers, creating a mobile concert from any music genre. Standard on the Limited and Platinum grades, with the use of Clari-Fi® technology, the system is also able to breathe life into compressed digital music formats, enhancing the audio experience.

Grand Highlander offers a host of additional available Connected Services such as Safety Connect*** through the Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance with up to a 10-year trial (4G network dependent). Service Connect*** provides drivers the ability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial (4G network dependent).

With the Toyota app, users can stay connected to their Grand Highlander with a one-year trial of Remote Connect*** service. Users can activate headlights, lock/unlock the doors and remotely start the vehicle. Users can also check vehicle status, receive reminder notifications and set Guest Driver Alerts. Digital Key*** is also offered on all grades with a Remote Connect trial or subscription, making it easy to lock and unlock doors, remote start and more – all from a smart phone.

Convenience features are aplenty on Grand Highlander. Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) is standard on all grades. Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is available in Limited and Platinum grades. A Panoramic View Monitor is available to assist the driver in viewing the surroundings, when operating at low speeds, by combining the front, side and rear cameras and displaying a complete vehicle overhead image on the screen.

Other available conveniences include heated steering wheel and power folding mirrors (Limited and Platinum), heated and ventilated front and second row seats (Platinum), 1,500-watt power outlets (Hybrid and Hybrid Max powertrains on Limited and Platinum) and a hands-free power liftgate (Limited and Platinum).

*Traffic Jam Assist requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription and is dependent on the availability of a 4G network and other factors.

***4G Network Dependent. Subscription required after trial period.

Grade by Grade

The Grand Highlander is offered in five grades across three different powertrains – the LE, XLE, Hybrid Nightshade, Limited, and Platinum.

LE Grade



Exterior:



18-in. 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels



Black Grille

Heated Outer Mirrors

Interior:



Fabric-trimmed Seating



8-way Power Driver & 4-way Manual Front Passenger Seats

8-Person Capacity with 60/40 Split Fold Down Bench

Multimedia/Technology



12.3-in. Touchscreen with 6-speaker Audio System



Combination Meter with Analog Gauges and 7-in. Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Fuel Economy, Driver Assist, Vehicle/Trip Information, and Warning Messages

7 USB Ports (6 Power USB-C Ports / 1 Media USB-C)

Safety & Convenience



Toyota Safety Sense 3.0



Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert



5 Door Smart Key Adjustable Power Liftgate with Jam Protection

XLE Grade



Exterior:



18-in. Multi Spoke Alloy Wheels



Black Painted Grille



Roof Rails

Heated Outer Mirrors

Interior:



Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel



SofTex®-trimmed Seating



10-way Power Driver & 8-way Power Passenger Seats



7-Person Capacity w/ 2nd Row Captain's Chairs or 8-Person Bench



Heated Front Seats

2nd Row Sunshades

Multimedia/Technology:



Digital Key capability (requires active Remote Connect trial or subscription)



12.3-in. Touchscreen



7-in. Multi-Information Display (MID)



7 USB-C Ports (6 Power USB-C / 1 Media USB-C)

Qi Wireless Charger

Safety & Convenience



Toyota Safety Sense 3.0



Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert



5 Door Smart Key



Adjustable Power Liftgate with Jam Protection



Garage Door Opener Auto-dimming Rearview Mirror

Limited Grade



Exterior:



20-in. Alloy Wheels



LED DRL



Power Folding Outer Mirrors

LED Fog Lamps

Interior:



Leather trimmed Seating and Steering Wheel



Heated & Ventilated Front Seats



Heated 2nd Row Seats



Memory Driver Seat



Heated Steering Wheel



Power Outlet (100W Gas) (1500W HV/Hybrid MAX)

Ambient Lighting

Multimedia/Technology:



12.3-in. Touchscreen w/ 11 Speaker JBL Premium Audio

12.3-in. Digital Gauge Cluster

Safety & Convenience



Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking



Rain Sensing Wipers



Hands-Free Power Liftgate Puddle Lamps

Hybrid Nightshade Edition



Exterior:



20-in Black Alloy Wheels with Black Lugnuts



Black Painted Hood Trim



Black Front and Rear Lower Bumper



Black Mirror Caps, Door Handles, and Window Trim



Black Badging on Rear Liftgate



Black Rear Spoiler



Black Shark Fin Antenna

Black Painted Roof Rails

Interior



Black Leather-Trimmed Seating



Leather-trimmed Heated Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel



Matte Gray Metallic Interior Door Trim Panels

Captain Seats Standard (No Bench Seat Available)

Multimedia/Technology:





12.3-in. Touchscreen w/ 11 Speaker JBL Premium Audio

12.3-in. Digital Gauge Cluster

Safety & Convenience



Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking



Rain Sensing Wipers



Hands-Free Power Liftgate Puddle Lamps

Platinum Grade



Exterior:

20-in. Clad Wheels

Interior:



Heated & Ventilated 2nd Row Seats



Panoramic Moonroof



Paddle Shifters (AWD Gas and Hybrid MAX)

Dial Multi-Terrain Select

Safety & Convenience



Head-Up Display



Puddle Lamps



Panoramic View Monitor



Digital Rearview Mirror Traffic Jam Assist (requires active Drive Connect trial or subscription)

Exterior color options are available based on grade and include:



Blueprint

Celestial Silver Metallic

Cement

Midnight Black Metallic

Storm Cloud

Wind Chill Pearl (Extra cost color)

Ruby Flare Pearl (Extra cost color) Heavy Metal (New for 2025; Extra cost color)

For interior color options, the 2025 Grand Highlander is offered in:



LE Gas and Hybrid: Fabric-trim in Light Gray or Black

XLE Gas and Hybrid: SofTex®-trim in Light Gray or Black

Limited Gas and Hybrid: Leather-trim in Light Gray or Black

Platinum Gas: Leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Hybrid Nightshade: Leather-trim in Black

Limited Hybrid MAX: Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Light Gray or Black Platinum Hybrid MAX in Ultrasuede®- and leather-trim in Portobello, Light Gray or Black

Safety for All

The 2025 Grand Highlander will come standard with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation 3.0 with features like:



Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help drivers mitigate or avoid frontal collisions by detecting a vehicle or a pedestrian in certain situations. Using a camera and radar, PCS w/PD provides both audible and visual alerts, and if the driver doesn't react, the system may apply the brakes automatically. The improved detection capabilities of TSS 3.0 builds on the TSS 2.5+ feature suite with enhanced intersection support that, in certain circumstances, includes detection of an oncoming vehicle in more than one lane and a vehicle approaching from a lateral direction.



Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) is designed to issue an audio/visual lane departure warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If the driver does not take corrective action, the system is also designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. For TSS 3.0, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist gains enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane.



Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph and use vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. For TSS 3.0, it adds a fourth following distance setting in addition to the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes.



When DRCC is enabled and lane markers are visible, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) uses the lines on the road and/or preceding vehicles to provide active driving assistance and help keep the vehicle centered and in its lane.



An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. Its design helps detect a driver who is inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn't respond to alerts to take control.



Road Sign Assist (RSA) gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings.



Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) is designed to support the driver by providing gentle braking, steering, and distance control between the vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist.

Automatic High Beams (AHB) are designed to help drivers see more clearly at night at certain speeds. AHB is designed to detect the headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles, then automatically toggle between high and low beams accordingly.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.



Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 30 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

Media Contacts:

Paul Hogard

469-292-6791

[email protected]



Note to Editors: Photos and b-roll can be found on ToyotaNewsroom



For customer inquiries, please call: 800-331-4331

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

