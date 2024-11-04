Opus IVSTM Unveils Drivesafe2: The Next Evolution In Automotive Diagnostics For Msos And Collision Repair

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Groundbreaking Performance, Enhanced User Experience, and Unmatched Flexibility for OEM and Aftermarket Scanning

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus

IVSTM, the leader in intelligent vehicle support solutions, proudly introduces DriveSafe2 ,

the next-generation diagnostic tool created to enhance performance for collision repair professionals and multi-shop operators (MSOs).

Based on the popular DrivePro2 platform, DriveSafe2 will launch in the collision in 2025.

MSOs and collision professionals are invited to preview DriveSafe2 at the MSO

Symposium on

Monday,

November 4 ,

and

at

SEMA

booth #33071 in the South Upper Hall, November 5-8 .

Advanced Design and Cutting-Edge Performance

DriveSafe2 builds on the success of DriveSafe, already the industry's top tool for MSOs and collision shops, by delivering advancements in speed, functionality, and user control. It's powered by Intel processors, up to Core i5, with options for a high-resolution 10" or 13" Gorilla Glass touchscreen, optional wireless VCI, built-in CarDAQ J2534 VCI, and ultra-fast 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity. Designed with durability in mind, DriveSafe2 is housed in an industrial-strength Opus IVS enclosure, offering configurations from 512GB to 2TB of internal storage, extended battery life, and an optional docking station for flexible shop use.

We're excited to introduce DriveSafe2 as the next step forward in collision diagnostics.

Enhanced UI and Comprehensive Diagnostic Suite

DriveSafe2 includes a refined UI that builds on the familiar DriveSafe experience, offering enhanced workflow and real-time feedback.

Featuring AiVS Scan , an AI-powered, on-screen diagnostic tool, and

IVS

True

OE

Scans , where users can request authentic OEM scans with OE software and detailed reports, DriveSafe2 ensures precision in every diagnostic. The tool's QuickADAS feature enables on-screen ADAS calibrations, and ADAS MAP helps identify and manage calibrations directly with CCC integration, making DriveSafe2 an invaluable tool for ADAS management in collision space.

Seamless Switching Between OEM and Aftermarket Scans

A standout feature of DriveSafe2 is its capability to transition smoothly between OEM and aftermarket scans within a single device. Technicians can use the DrivePro Scan Tool Hub to access aftermarket tools like Auto Enginuity and Autologic, and the 13" model's FarSight Mode comes with pre-installed OEM software such as Toyota GTS+, GM TLC, Jaguar Land Rover, and others-allowing users to apply their own OE licenses. This integration consolidates all diagnostic capabilities into one tool, simplifying workflow by eliminating the need for multiple devices.

Innovative My CarDAQ Mode for Flexible Application Use

The 13" DriveSafe2 model introduces My CarDAQ Mode , a fully managed virtual machine (VM) environment that lets technicians install additional applications beyond diagnostics, including software for

Estimatics, HR, payroll, and more. This virtual setup provides secure, reliable operation with easy backup and restore capabilities, marking a first in diagnostic tools by combining both business and

diagnostic

functionalities.

Ongoing Development and Upgrade Options for Existing Customers

DriveSafe2

will

continue

to

evolve

with

updates

based

on

user

feedback

and

beta

testing through

2024, making it an even more powerful and adaptable tool

when it launches fully in

2025.

To

ensure

existing DriveSafe users can access the latest technology, Opus IVS is offering upgrade options to transition

seamlessly to DriveSafe2 when it becomes available.

Exceptional Support from Opus

IVS Master

Technicians

Backed

by

Opus

IVS's

IVS360

service ,

DriveSafe2

offers

on-demand support

from

brand-specific

master technicians, helping shops meet the highest standards of repair accuracy and quality.

"We're excited to introduce DriveSafe2 as the next step forward in collision diagnostics, offering collision professionals the flexibility, power, and precision they need to stay ahead," said Brian

Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "DriveSafe2 has been in development for over two years and combines both OEM and

aftermarket diagnostics in

a single tool,

making it

the industry's most

comprehensive solution

for

MSOs and collision repair shops. This tool is built to evolve with the needs of the market and to be a long-term asset for our customers."

Hands-On Demos at

SEMA 2024

Visit

booth

#33071

to

see

DriveSafe2

in

action

and

discover

how

Opus

IVS is leading the way in accessible, comprehensive diagnostics. Experience firsthand how this tool combines OEM and aftermarket capabilities to transform diagnostics and support efficiency in the automotive repair industry.

About Opus

IVS

Opus

IVS supports independent automotive shops in repairing the most complex vehicles with a blend of diagnostic tools, programming, and live repair guidance from

OE

brand-specific

master technicians.

Since its establishment in 2018, Opus IVS has grown through uniting expertise from industry innovators like DrewTech, Autologic, FarSight, Bluelink, Auto Enginuity, and Auto Techcelerators empowering over 50,000 workshops worldwide. As part of the Opus Group, Opus IVS operates globally with locations in

the

US,

UK,

and Australia.

For more information:

Justin Baronoff

Merit Mile

561-362-8888 – office

407-340-2247

–

mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Opus IVS

