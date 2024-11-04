Omniactive Acquires Enovate Biolife

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OmniActive Technologies (OmniActive) today announced the of ENovate Biolife (ENovate), further strengthening its commitment to innovative, clinically proven health ingredients for consumer products.

Latha and Jayesh Chaudhary, both pharmacists by training, founded Exotic Natural in 1994, the year of DSHEA, aiming to develop botanicals and marine ingredients for health solutions. Building upon that success, ENovate, headquartered in Mumbai, India, was established in 2009, to focus on developing proprietary, clinically studied botanical ingredients, across sports and active nutrition, joint and lower back support, men's health, heart health and upcoming advances in muscle and digestive health.

"ENovate's approach to ingredients perfectly aligns with OmniActive's mission of delivering proven products that make a meaningful difference in consumers' lives," said Sanjay Mariwala, founder and managing director of OmniActive. "ENovate has done a remarkable job bringing multiple standout ingredients to the market including Muvz, RedNite, and the award-winning Oxyjun. We look forward to bringing these newly acquired ingredients to more brands and formulation partners looking to serve health-conscious consumers around the world."

"We are extremely proud of the strides we have made to help our loyal customers deliver products formulated with clinically backed ingredients to address consumer health and performance needs," said Jayesh Chaudhary, founder and CEO of ENovate. "OmniActive's comprehensive capabilities spanning across clinical research, R&D, regulatory, marketing and operations, along with global reach, position us well to elevate these ingredients even further."

In 2019, OmniActive initiated a partnership with ENovate through a U.S. licensing agreement for enXtra, a clinically studied mental energy ingredient. This collaboration proved successful, leading to a global expansion of the agreement. Since then, enXtra has been effectively commercialized by numerous premium brands worldwide.

