ICF Appoints New Head Of Corporate Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Eric

Hakimov to Lead M&A Strategy and Integration Efforts



RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI ), a global consulting and services provider, today announced Dr. Eric Hakimov as their new vice president of corporate development. In this role, Hakimov will be responsible for driving the company's merger and (M&A) growth strategy and managing the company's integration efforts.



Hakimov brings over 20 years of experience across strategic corporate transitions, and private equity to ICF. His expertise includes acquisitions, divestitures, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, corporate venture capital investments, restructuring and debt and equity financing. Prior to joining ICF, Hakimov held a number of leadership positions at firms such as Labcorp, IQVIA, Monument Capital Group and JPMorgan. To date, he has completed over 35 transactions globally, deploying over $17 billion in capital across a range of industries.

With formal training as both a physician and business leader, Hakimov holds an MD and an MBA. His combined background in both science and business strategy will help guide ICF's strategic investments across the company's key growth markets from federal health and health technology to energy, disaster management, climate and infrastructure services, federal digital modernization, and more.

"Eric has worked on both small and large transactions in the U.S. and internationally and is very well-suited to help ICF continue to execute on our M&A efforts," said James Morgan, ICF chief operating officer. "An excellent communicator and negotiator, he brings key relationships within the banking sector and extensive knowledge of the markets we serve. I look forward to the innovative approaches and strategic insights Eric will bring to our corporate development and M&A initiatives."

"I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic and purpose-driven firm at this pivotal moment of growth," said Hakimov. "The opportunity to contribute to a company that consistently aligns its strategic acquisitions to a clear purpose of creating lasting, positive impact is truly exciting. I look forward to supporting ICF's continued success and expanding our reach in ways that not only strengthen the business, but furthers our commitment to making a meaningful difference for our clients."

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke,

[email protected] , +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED