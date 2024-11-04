Frontline Developments, Kursk Raid, Drone Production: Zelensky Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where the reports from the key frontline axes was reviewed, a report on the ongoing raid into Russia's Kursk region was heard, and the domestic production of unmanned systems was discussed.

The head of the Ukrainian state reported this on social , Ukrinform saw.

"I held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, and of Defense Umerov. We reviewed a detailed assessment of the frontline situation, with the highest priority given to the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Toretsk, and Kupyansk directions. A separate report was made on the Kursk Operation and the destruction of Russian forces in specific areas near our state border. There have been significant improvements in partner supplies to the frontline, with an increase in deliveries under support packages. Artillery supplies have also seen marked improvements," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that the Minister of Defense reported on the supply of Ukrainian-made drones for the Defense Forces. "Approved delivery plans are being implemented, and I extend my gratitude to all manufacturers involved," the president stated.

He instructed the Minister of Defense to further increase orders for Ukrainian drones to sustain the ongoing combat operations.

As reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, 169 combat clashes were recorded on the front during the past 24 hours. In the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes, Ukrainian troops repelled 27 enemy attacks each.

Photo: President's Office