Aqaya launches two unique hot chocolate flavours this winter season

(MENAFNEditorial) Forget about the traditional hot chocolate this winter. Aqaya introduces two new bold flavours of hot chocolate this season, whipped to perfection for every chocolate lover in town. Their latest creation of Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate and Lotus Biscoff Hot Chocolate is set to transport you to winter wonderland.

Passionate about transforming traditional recipes into extraordinary culinary experiences, Aqaya is always on the lookout to create the next exquisite course for their customers, and this time they have delivered through these unique hot chocolate flavours.

The Lotus Biscoff flavour proves that cookies are not just for milk. The unique creation was brought to perfection by the team at Aqaya, while experimenting with different flavours. The Lotus Biscoff cookie smoothly blends with signature hot chocolate, making it a match made in heaven!

For those looking for an energy boost along with a warm drink this winter, the Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate is the perfect choice for them. The smoothness of the peanut butter elevates the traditonal flavour of the hot chocolate making it a must have drink this season. All Aqaya recipies are originiated and prepared in-house using the finest ingredients, promising to satisfy and surprise your palate.

These exclusive must have drinks are available across both their City walk and Dubai Creek Harbour locations.





