Spain Approves 10.6 Billion-Euro Relief Package After Devastating Floods

Sedavi, Spain: Spain's central approved a 10.6-billion-euro relief package for 78 communities on Tuesday that Prime Pedro Sánchez compared to measures taken during the pandemic.

They include direct payments of 20,000 euros to 60,000 euros to owners of damaged homes, among other aid for businesses and municipal governments.

"We have a lot of work left to do, and we know it,” Sánchez said.

Sánchez said that he will ask the European Union to help pay for the relief.