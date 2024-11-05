عربي


Spain Approves 10.6 Billion-Euro Relief Package After Devastating Floods

11/5/2024 2:37:40 PM

Sedavi, Spain: Spain's central government approved a 10.6-billion-euro relief package for 78 communities on Tuesday that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez compared to measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They include direct payments of 20,000 euros to 60,000 euros to owners of damaged homes, among other financial aid for businesses and municipal governments.

"We have a lot of work left to do, and we know it,” Sánchez said.

Sánchez said that he will ask the European Union to help pay for the relief.

