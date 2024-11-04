Moscow talks about that one thing that can bring peace to Middle East

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has asserted that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East can only be resolved through the cessation of violence and the establishment of conditions conducive to the creation of an independent Palestinian state. In his remarks, Lavrov emphasized that the current war will yield no victors and highlighted the escalating cycle of violence that is increasingly involving multiple countries in the region.



In an interview with the Turkish daily *Hurriyet*, Lavrov described the deepening crisis in the Middle East as a "whirlpool of confrontation," with specific mention of the recent exchanges of fire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. He noted that Hezbollah has been actively supporting the Palestinian cause, particularly in light of Israel's military actions against Hamas. This escalation has led to intensified Israeli attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.



The tensions have further complicated the situation, especially following a series of Israeli strikes against targets in Iran, which were launched in response to missile attacks from Iran aimed at Israel. These Iranian missile strikes were themselves retaliation for the deaths of Hezbollah and Iranian commanders.



Lavrov has urged all parties involved to halt any further escalation, warning that the situation could spiral out of control. He highlighted the tragic toll of the conflict, noting that tens of thousands of "innocent Palestinians" have lost their lives in Gaza since the outbreak of hostilities, with the death toll in Lebanon also rising into the thousands.



The Russian minister reiterated Russia's condemnation of the targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, cautioning that such actions could exacerbate the already volatile circumstances in the region and undermine ongoing efforts to achieve peace in Gaza.



As the conflict continues to unfold, Lavrov’s comments underscore the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and a renewed commitment to dialogue aimed at establishing a lasting peace in the Middle East, centered on the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

