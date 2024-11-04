Rajasthan Shocker: Lab Attendant Watches Youtube Tutorial To Perform ECG Scan In Jodhpur Hospital, Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rajasthan's lab attendant is making headlines. The attendant performed a patient's ECG (electrocardiogram) scan while referring to a YouTube video. The incident took place at a hospital in Jodhpur, and the shared almost a day ago on YouTube tutorial has gone viral.

The peculiar incident was caught on camera and shared by a YouTube named 'Nukkad News.' The video captured in the Satellite Hospital in Paota has amassed over 1200 views, which shows the attendant performing an ECG on the patient as he watched the YouTube video.

One can hear the family requesting a certified doctor or qualified staff but the hospital employee seems unconcerned and continues with the medical procedure . Ignoring the family members who were recording the video, the hospital employee continued to watch YouTube tutorials in silence. Completely disregarding proper medical protocols, the lab attendant remains undeterred and has become the centre of social media backlash.

The lab assistant dressed in yellow performs the scan as a family member in a blue t-shirt seems reluctant and apprehensive of the situation. As can be heard in the video, the person recording the lab attendant's unruly behaviour alleged that the nursing staff was also involved and expressed agitation over unprofessional behaviour . Consequently, the attendant admitted that he did not know how to perform an ECG and defended his actions, citing the unavailability of trained staff due to the Diwali holiday.

Principal BS Jodha of the medical college affiliated with the hospital reacted after the video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media. According to BS Jodha, the incident is under investigation, reported India Today. Furthermore, he said that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible.

A social media user on platform X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the strange incident and said, in Hindi,“Although YouTube can be a valuable resource, it shouldn't come at the cost of someone's life.”