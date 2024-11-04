'Ensure Places Of Worship Are Protected': India Condemns Temple Attack In Canada's Brampton, Says 'Deeply Concerned'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India on Monday condemned a violent attack by pro-Khalistani elements at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton during a visit by Indian consular officials, and urged Justin Trudeau's to ensure all places of worship are protected.

In a statement, the of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the violence and said they expect that those who indulged in violence will be prosecuted.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday. We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks,” said Jaiswal.

The spokesperson stated that they expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted.



"We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence," Jaiswal stated.