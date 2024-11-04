Iran’s ICCIMA to participate in 11th Kish Invex expo

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is set to participate in the 11th Kish International Exhibition of Exchange, Banking, Insurance, and Privatization (Kish Invex 2024), which aims to enhance Iran's business relations and highlight opportunities within the country. The exhibition will take place from November 4 to 7 on Kish Island and serves as a significant platform for promoting Iran’s economic potential.



Ali Cheraghvand, the deputy head of ICCIMA for committees, associations, and councils, emphasized that Kish Invex provides a valuable opportunity to showcase the strengths and capabilities of Iran’s macroeconomy. He noted that the exhibition facilitates the strengthening of Iran's relationships with other nations, particularly in the realm of joint investment. This is achieved through information exchange between domestic and foreign entrepreneurs and the organization of specialized meetings focused on current economic issues.



In addition to ICCIMA, the exhibition will feature participation from 13 specialized committees, seven joint chambers of commerce, and six provincial chambers, indicating a broad representation of Iran's economic landscape. This collaboration highlights the importance of collective efforts in fostering a conducive environment for investment and economic cooperation.



Kish Invex is held annually and functions as a vital platform to exhibit the capacities and capabilities of Iran's economy. By promoting information exchange among domestic and international economic operators, the exhibition plays a crucial role in reinforcing Iran's economic relations with other countries and addressing current economic challenges through targeted discussions and meetings.

