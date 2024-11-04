U.S. Department Of State Recognizes 50 Colleges And Universities As Fulbright HSI Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 50 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as
2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders
to acknowledge their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2023-2024 academic year. The announcement was made at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities' annual conference in Aurora, Colorado. HSIs serve approximately two-thirds of all Hispanic students in U.S. higher education.
Fulbright HSI Leader 2024
The Fulbright HSI Leaders recognized this year include seven associates colleges, five baccalaureate colleges, two special focus institutions, 10 master's colleges and universities, and 28 doctoral universities.
The Fulbright Program aims to build lasting connections between Americans and people of other countries, and having strong HSI participation in the Fulbright Program is critical to fully represent the diversity of the United States. The U.S. Department of State has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), the goal of which is to increase the awareness of and participation by the Hispanic community of the United States in the Fulbright Program and in other exchange programs supported by the U.S. Department of State.
HSI students and faculty
who have taken part in Fulbright opportunities come back to their campuses with new insights, and leaders of HACU-member institutions appreciate the long-term research partnerships and international collaborations made possible through Fulbright.
Scott Weinhold, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, commended the 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders for their support of the Fulbright Program. Weinhold said, "Fulbrighters from HSIs contribute to the Program's goal of reflecting the full diversity, perspectives, and talents of the American people."
Dr. Mildred García, EdD, Chancellor of The California State University (CSU), commented that the recognition of Cal Poly Pomona, California State University, Northridge, San Diego State University, and San José State University as Fulbright HSI Leaders in 2024 continues the CSU system's longstanding commitment to the Fulbright Program. "I am confident that our engagement with the program will continue to grow as we advance our shared priority of teaching our talented and diverse students – the world's future leaders – to become active and engaged participants in our increasingly interconnected, interdependent global economy and society," said García, a two-time Fulbrighter herself. "My Fulbright experiences have enriched my personal and professional lives in immeasurable ways."
The 2024 Fulbright HSI Leaders are:
Doctoral
Arizona State University
California State University, Northridge
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
City College of New York, CUNY
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Graduate School and University Center, CUNY
Montclair State University
Northern Arizona University
Rutgers University-Newark
San Diego State University
Texas A & M University
Texas State University
Texas Tech University
The University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at El Paso
The University of Texas at San Antonio
University of Arizona
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Riverside
University of California, Santa Barbara
University of California, Santa Cruz
University of Central Florida
University of Connecticut
University of Houston
University of Illinois Chicago
University of New Mexico
University of North Texas
Masters
Baruch College, CUNY
College of Staten Island, CUNY
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Daytona Beach
Hunter College, CUNY
John Jay College of Criminal Justice, CUNY
Lehman College, CUNY
North Park University
Queens College, CUNY
Saint Edward's University
San Jose State University
Baccalaureate
Austin College
Georgia Gwinnett College
Huston-Tillotson University
Associates
Borough of Manhattan Community College, CUNY
Bronx Community College, CUNY
College of the Sequoias
East Los Angeles College
Lone Star College System
Miami Dade College
Northwest Vista College
Special Focus
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Since its founding in 1946, the Fulbright Program has provided over 400,000 talented and accomplished students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and in all fields with the opportunity to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and work to address complex address global challenges. Fulbright is a program of the U.S. Department of State, with funding provided by the U.S. Government. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the program.
The Fulbright Program
