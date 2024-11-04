FM: Kuwait Against All Forms Of Terrorism, Extremism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is against all forms of and stands in support of international efforts to counter extremism, said Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya on Monday.

Speaking to the ministerial session of the two-day Fourth Dushanbe conference, the minister affirmed that Kuwait was a vital partner in the global coalition against the so-called Islamic State (IS/Daesh) as well as any international organization that battles extremism and terrorism.

He added that the -- held under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the title of "Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms - The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process" -- reflected his country's willingness to oppose terrorism.

He asserted that Kuwait's role in combating terrorism was clear through chairing the anti-terrorism fighters group that came out of the global coalition against IS, which also saw Turkiye and the Netherland co-chairing.

He said that Kuwait also cooperated with the US in transporting family members associated with foreign terrorism fighters in camps in Syria and Iraq, handing them to their respective countries through easy and seamless process.

Foreign Minister Al-Yahya also commended the regional and international efforts in countering terrorism and extremism despite the numerous challenges facing the global community.

He affirmed that terrorism was a posed as a serious challenge for the international community, stressing that this criminal act did not represent any creed, race, or religion.

He called on all countries to boost efforts to reintegrate misled individuals as part of the efforts to counterterrorism.

All measures must be taken to counter terrorism to rid the world from its negative impact, he added.

The Fourth Dushanbe conference began earlier today with the participation of 450 individuals including 33 ministers from member states, UN representatives, 23 regional and international organizations, and 13 civil society organizations. (pickup previous)

nmo













MENAFN04112024000071011013ID1108847557