Milliken & Company Showcases Additive And Concentrate Portfolio At Arabplast 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Milliken & Company, a diversified global with specialty chemical expertise, will return to ArabPlast on 7-9 January 2025. Held at the Dubai International and Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Milliken will join the international conversation surrounding plastics and recycling, displaying its portfolio of additive and concentrate solutions for polyolefins in stand S2-C01.

“Backed by a range of technical solutions, Milliken looks forward to engaging with key stakeholders in the value chain at ArabPlast to uncover new and innovative applications supporting the polyolefin industry,” shares Wim Van De Velde, global vice president of plastic additives for Milliken.“Together with our customers and partners, we hope to enhance the functionality and the sustainable attributes of plastics.”

Milliken recognizes the value collaboration brings to the industry and will highlight impactful partnerships during the show. One of its latest collaborations is with Plastmore by Üstün Plastik , which develops in-mold labeling packaging solutions like food and chocolate boxes . These polypropylene (PP) containers offer superior glass-like clarity, thanks to Milliken's Millad NX 8000 ECO.

New to ArabPlast is Milliken's UltraGuard 2.0 and Hyperform HPN 58ei solutions. UltraGuard 2.0 is the next generation of solutions for polyethylene (PE) addressing barrier performance. The technology supports mono-material packaging designs and material downgauging by improving barrier performance in HDPE and LLDPE by up to 70%. Hyperform HPN 58ei enhances performance for PP sheets and thermoformed parts to deliver improved optical performance, isotropic shrinkage and regrind quality. The additive is FDA-approved for food packaging, making it suitable for food and beverage packaging systems.

Alongside these new offerings, Milliken will highlight mainstay products at its stand, including:



Milliken's Millad NX 8000 platform, a PP clarifying agent, can help lower the energy consumption and the cycle during the injection molding process-with UL-certified energy savings of up to 10%.

Milliken Hyperform HPN enhances the strength and rigidity of polypropylene, making it suitable for packaging applications-especially critical packaging for cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals and food preservation containers. Hyperform HPN also enables enhanced process efficiency and dimensional control, which is essential for packaging and automotive applications, among others.

Milliken viscosity modifiers are increasing recycled polypropylene (rPP) performance and application opportunities by increasing the melt flow rate of pre- and post-consumer rPP. Milliken UltraGuard solutions enhance the barrier performance of PE, offering more flexibility for producers, converters and brand owners alike to design their structures with a balance of properties and recycling compatibility.

For more information, visit Milliken at stand S2-C01 at ArabPlast 2025 or online at href="" rel="nofollow" millike .

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink