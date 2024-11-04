US Presidential Candidates Race To Win Votes Hours Before Election

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US presidential candidates Donald and Kamala Harris have intensified their campaign activities in swing states ahead of the scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump visited Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while Harris held meetings in Michigan.

At a campaign rally in Lithuania, Pennsylvania, Trump said he will fix what Kamala messed up, adding that he is the only one who dares to speak out because everyone else is afraid.

Pennsylvania, which has 19 Electoral College votes, is one of the seven most important swing states expected to decide the race for the White House. A candidate needs 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Trump continued his campaign tours from Pennsylvania to Kinston, North Carolina, and then to Macon, Georgia, stressing his commitment to putting an end to what he described as "chaos in the Middle East," referring to the ongoing war in Gaza and Lebanon.

On the other hand, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris focused on the Arab and Muslim community during her tour in Michigan.

She told reporters that she is proud to have the support of so many Arab Americans. On Gaza, Harris said that she had been clear that the level of death of innocent Palestinians is unacceptable, and stressed the need to end the war and free the hostages.

Recent opinion polls have shown a close race between Trump and Harris in the swing states. The competition is particularly fierce in Michigan and Pennsylvania, which play a crucial role in determining the winner of the presidential election.

Trump is ramping up his campaign efforts with state tours, where he continues to rally his supporters and push his campaign message that focuses on the economy, immigration, and border security. In remarks during one of his tours, Trump criticized Harriss recent appearance on the comedy show "Saturday Night Live," describing the move as "elitist" and not in the interest of the people.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has faced questions about an initiative in California that seeks to reverse the states "soft on crime" policies of recent years. The initiative, known as the Crime, Drug Addiction, and Homelessness Reduction Act, aims to stiffen penalties for repeat offenders and drug users.

The 2024 presidential election sees crucial battleground states like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where both candidates are battling to win over undecided voters. The election is held amidst legal disputes over early voting procedures and ballot delivery.

