Constitutional Amendments Are In Line With Society's Needs

The academics have welcomed the draft constitutional amendments saying that they are in line with the needs of Qatari society, take into account the requirements of its renaissance, and respond to the country's aspirations for the next stage. The Peninsula spoke with a number of prominent Qatari academics seeking their reactions on the draft constitutional amendments. They viewed that the amendments to some articles of the are necessary following the fast development of the country.

Former President of Qatar University Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Derham



When the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa, assumed the reins of rule, he was determined to establish the concept of a modern state with its Constitution, legislation and institutions that ensure the sustainable development of the state and the well-being of its citizens, said former President of Qatar University Dr. Hassan bin Rashid Al Derham.

The preparation of the permanent Constitution and its approval by direct popular referendum was one of the manifestations of this phase of building a modern state. This constitution laid the foundation stone for this blessed state to embark on its great renaissance.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani followed his path and that of his honourable fathers to serve his country and its people, armed with his faith, national vision and the wisdom of the elders, who firmly believe in building a state of law and Constitution.

In this regard, H H the Amir saw the need to activate the articles of the Permanent Constitution of the State, especially those related to the election of two-thirds of the members of the Shura Council, as H H the Amir emphasised when he opened the 2021 legislative session of the first elected Shura Council, the need to go through this experience and review it later by drawing lessons from it.

Thus, Qataris elected two-thirds of the members of the Shura Council by direct ballot as stipulated in Article 77 of the Constitution and drawing lessons from this experience is the right thing to do, as how can emerging countries know what suits them except through experience and practice?

As this experience showed us many positive and negative aspects, the wise leadership had to choose what is best and what suits our Qatari society and its national interests.

As respecting the Constitution is a legal and moral obligation for everyone, H H the Amir called at the opening of the current session of the Shura Council to discuss the government's proposal on appropriate amendments to some articles of the Constitution and provisions of affiliated laws to avoid some of the negative phenomena and secure the national unity and solidarity of its people, as well as ensuring that everyone has equal rights and duties before the law.

H H the Amir has emphasised that the proposed amendments should not affect the powers of the Shura Council and its legislative and oversight role over government performance, which ensures the effectiveness of the Council and the fulfilment of its mandated role.

Like other Qatari citizens, I have reviewed the proposed amendments, and I personally believe that these amendments are in line with the needs of our Qatari society, take into account the requirements of its renaissance, and respond to the country's aspirations for the next stage.

H H the Amir's call for citizens to referendum on these amendments is the pinnacle of transparency and popular participation. It would have been sufficient for these amendments to be approved by the approval of two-thirds of the members of the Shura, but H H the Amir decided that every citizen should exercise his right to express his opinion through the ballot and have their say in the referendum.

Former Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University Maryam Al Maadeed

Due to the major transformations that the country has witnessed over the past two decades and the development that the country has witnessed in all aspects of life, it is necessary to review the laws and regulations in force, said former Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies at Qatar University Maryam Al Maadeed.

Therefore, the wise leadership saw the need to amend some articles of the Constitution in accordance with the needs of the country and society and its development in order to strengthen the cohesion between members of society and enable all segments of society to participate in public affairs, protect rights and affirm national unity.

From this perspective, amendments to some articles of the Constitution are necessary and welcome.

The referendum process enhances popular participation and gives citizens the opportunity to express their opinion on these amendments by approving or rejecting them, and the referendum gives the constitution a popular force for citizens' approval of its amended articles.

The referendum also gives citizens the opportunity to read these and other articles of the Constitution and reflect on their meaning and importance in their lives, the progress of the country and the strengthening of national unity.

Qatari women have a strong presence in all aspects of public life and state institutions. Qatari women occupy senior executive, legislative and other positions. They have proven their ability to assume high responsibilities through their scientific competencies and high leadership abilities, but the affirmation of Qatari women's rights in the articles of the Constitution increases their strength, enhances their participation and protects their rights.

Former Vice-President for Student Affairs at QU, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi



It is normal for laws and constitutions to be reviewed after a period of time, as the Constitution is a human work that is subject to change and modification, and it may become clear after a while that some of its parts need to be changed in order to achieve the public interest or to promote social cohesion or to deal with emerging data or other matters, said former Vice-President for Student Affairs at QU, Dr. Eiman Mustafawi.

As for the participation of women in the legislative authority, their participation was achieved before the implementation of the current electoral system, thanks to the vision and support of the wise leadership, and we have not seen that the electoral system has increased the representation of women in this body for reasons that may be social or cultural that need to be studied.

What enhances popular participation in public affairs is that people feel that their participation has an impact on how things will turn out, and that their participation will affect them, their lives, or their children. I believe this applies to the proposed constitutional amendments.

Academic and former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University, Dr. Rashid Ahmed Al Kuwari

There is no doubt that the constitutional amendments were dictated by a national necessity and that is why the wise leadership decided to make some amendments to the articles of the Constitution that may affect the expansion of participation in legislative institutions and that the amendment will enable the integration of all segments of society and state institutions to ensure the inclusion of the competencies needed for the process of building the nation, said academic and former Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Qatar University, Dr. Rashid Ahmed Al Kuwari.

Qatar is a dynamic and rapidly developing country and all Qataris must participate in these rapid transformations that the country is witnessing in all aspects of life. The constitutional amendments go in this direction and increase participation through the referendum process and participation in the Shura Council. There is a need to integrate all government institutions and sectors and the competencies that exist in them, so the constitutional amendments are necessary and the referendum on them is a right exercised by the citizens.

This is a democratic practice that exists in many countries of the world, where people participate in many stages of preparing and approving the Constitution through the referendum, as every Qatari citizen will do on Tuesday, and I hope that the participation will be large and effective.

As for increasing women's participation or ensuring their victory in the Shura Council, I do not believe that the amendments in some articles of the Constitution aim to ensure their participation, as much as it is a necessity to emphasise national unity and ensure the participation of the competencies that the country needs.

Women's participation and presence at all levels is already a reality in the country. The small number of seats won by women in elections is a global phenomenon that exists even in countries that have been practising democracy and elections for a long time, and its causes are psychological and social, related to women's readiness and willingness to compete for positions or membership of parliaments and elected councils, and have nothing to do with laws.

Women in Qatar have taken their rights and their role is strong and pivotal, but there is nothing wrong with protecting these rights and roles played by women with laws and stabilising them in the Constitution.

The current Qatari Constitution, which is currently under referendum, has fully integrated women and there were no shortcomings in the articles of the Constitution in this regard.

The articles that have been amended and are being put to a referendum are procedural articles that define who enters the Shura Council and define some basic aspects of the State.