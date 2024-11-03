Kuwaiti Tatra Development Unveils Residential Projects In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Tatra Development has announced its entry into the Egyptian by launching over 15 residential projects in various locations within New Cairo.

Tatra Chairperson Said Osman emphasized that the company aims to meet the growing demand for real estate, particularly in light of the current urban boom in the country. He highlighted that the sector in Egypt has a solid foundation, creating new opportunities for the company's success.

Founded 20 years ago in Kuwait, Tatra Development has established itself as a leader in the Kuwaiti real estate sector, with a property portfolio valued at approximately KWD 35m. The company's projects include residential, commercial, hospitality, and medical developments, focusing on innovative solutions that cater to customer needs while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Although Tatra officially launched its operations in Egypt in July, it has already begun construction on seven residential projects simultaneously and has achieved 50% of its sales targets. Client trust in the company is built on its commitment to quality, timely execution, and flexible payment plans that offer high investment returns.

New Cairo has been selected as the starting point for their operations, recognized as a vital economic hub and a gateway to the New Administrative Capital. Regarding the state of the Egyptian real estate market, Osman dismissed concerns about a potential real estate bubble, emphasizing the sector's robust strength and safety as an investment medium. The extensive urban development in Egypt, including the establishment of over 37 new cities, underscores significant growth in this sector.