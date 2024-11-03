Who Is Fatima Khan? All About Woman Behind Death Threats To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai arrested one Fatima Khan on Sunday for allegedly issuing death threats to Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath. An official reportedly said that the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp number received a message from an unknown number on Saturday.

The sender had allegedly threatened that if Adityanath did not resign from the chief minister's post within 10 days, then he would be killed like NCP leader Baba Siddique , the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

| Woman held for sending message threatening to harm UP CM Adityanath

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

The official said a probe revealed that Fatima Khan had sent the message. "The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a combined operation with the Ulhasnagar police, traced the woman and apprehended her," he added.

The official reportedly said that Fatima Khan, 24, lived in Ulhasnagar area of neighbouring Thane district of Maharashtra with her family members. Her father is into timber business, the official said.

Khan has a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Information Technology, the report added. "The woman is well qualified but is mentally unstable," police said.

Police are still trying to ascertain the motivation behind the threat message.

Death threats

Earlier on March 2, a chief constable positioned at the security headquarters received a threat to blow up CM Yogi Adityanath with a bomb. The case was registered against an unknown person following a bomb threat.

"The caller told the Chief Constable that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be blown up by a bomb and disconnected the call," officials said.



Yogi Adityanath is the latest to receive death threats. Earlier, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Bihar MP Pappu Yadav recieved threats. Jailed gangster's Lawrence Boshnoi gang members were suspected to issuing these threats to them.

(With inputs from agencies)