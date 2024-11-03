KFSHRC Doubles Down on Innovation at 2024 Gartner Awards

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) secured both first and second place in the 2024 Gartner Eye on Innovation Award for healthcare and life sciences, recognizing two pioneering initiatives that stood out among 2700 entries. This achievement highlights KFSHRC’s leadership in utilizing digital, innovative technologies and adds to its extensive history of awards and accreditations from international, regional and local institutions.

The winning project, "Personalized Medicine through Pharmacogenomics : Enhancing Patient Care and Outcomes," exemplifies KFSHRC's continued commitment to delivering the highest levels of personalized healthcare and harm prevention at the point of care. By harnessing the power of pharmacogenomics, the organization aims to gradually expand this groundbreaking initiative across all medical specialties, ensuring that patients receive tailored treatments based on their unique genetic profiles.

The second winning project, "3D Printing: Innovation Meets Compassion," showcases KFSHRC's award-winning 3D printing program. This innovative approach is revolutionizing various aspects of healthcare, from improving pre-surgical planning to producing customized prosthetics for patients. By utilizing materials with specific physical properties, the 3D printing initiative also provides educational models of medical devices and tools, enabling better understanding of anatomy and simulating surgical procedures.

The Gartner Eye on Innovation Award honors institutions that successfully leverage technological capabilities to enhance clinical outcomes and patient quality of life, enhance efficiency in administrative and medical operations, and advance research and development. It also recognizes the innovative and effective application of emerging technologies, reflecting a commitment to making a positive impact on patient experiences, cost efficiency, operational efficiency, and fostering innovation in the healthcare sector.





