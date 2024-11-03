Jumia Chooses Agility Logistics Park - Ghana for E-Commerce Fulfilment

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE – October, 31 2024 – Jumia, the leading Africa e-commerce platform, has chosen the state-of-the-art Agility Logistics Park (ALP) in Tema, Ghana, to be its new nationwide fulfilment operations centre for Ghana.



Jumia will occupy 6,000 SQM of warehousing at the park, using the facility for storage, fulfilment and office space under a 10-year lease agreement with ALP. The facility will hold a wide range of products and be used to process orders and ship deliveries to consumers across Ghana.



“We chose the Agility Logistics Park in Tema because its strategic location will help ensure rapid, efficient delivery of products throughout Ghana. Increased quality storage capacity at the new facility will enable us to improve efficiency in managing our growing product range, allowing us to better meet the expectations of Ghanaian customers,” said Temidayo Ojo, CEO Jumia Ghana.



Jumia is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and operates in 11 African countries. Its marketplace connects sellers to consumers with logistics services that enable shipment and delivery of packages. The platform offers goods across a broad range of categories, including phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty products. The company’s JumiaPay solution facilitates online payment transactions.



The Agility Logistics Park – Ghana is minutes from Tema Port, one of West Africa’s largest. ALP offers the country’s most modern warehousing and infrastructure, and best facilities management, security, versatility and leasing terms. ALP Ghana serves as a storage, distribution, assembly and processing hub for multinationals, regional leaders and local brands in consumer goods, retail, equipment, automotive, energy, mining, agri-business and other sectors. The park includes a training facility, as well as sustainability features that reduce waste and lower energy and water consumption.



Geoffrey White, CEO Agility Africa, said: “We are delighted that Jumia chose to make the Agility Global warehouse park in Tema its new home in Ghana. The location, modern infrastructure and services at ALP Ghana make it ideal for e-commerce operations. We’re confident that quality warehousing can assist Jumia to accelerate its growth and meet the demands of Ghana’s rapidly expanding online shopping market.”







