Türkiye AI Summit takes place in Istanbul on Thursday

(MENAFN) The Türkiye AI Summit took place on Thursday in Istanbul, attracting a diverse group of 1,300 participants from various sectors, including experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals. This event, organized by the Türkiye AI Initiative (TRAI) for the seventh time, centered around the main theme, "AI: More real than ever," highlighting the growing significance of artificial intelligence in today's world.



Halil Aksu, the founder of TRAI, emphasized that AI has evolved beyond being merely a theoretical concept; it is now a tangible reality that is making significant impacts across different industries. This reflects the broader trend of AI integration into various sectors, indicating its importance in driving future innovations and efficiencies.



The summit began with a physical gathering on its first day, providing a platform for networking and discussions among attendees. The second and final day of the summit is set to be conducted virtually, allowing for broader participation and engagement in the discussions.



Panels featured during the event covered a range of topics, including the future of AI, innovation, e-commerce, digital transformation, and the role of startups in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. These discussions aimed to explore the potential of AI and its implications for various sectors, fostering collaboration and idea exchange among participants.

MENAFN03112024000045015839ID1108845677