Pentagon announces US ready to support S-Korea with nuclear arms

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed that the United States is prepared to bolster South Korea with both nuclear and non-nuclear military capabilities. This declaration comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, particularly in light of North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test.



During a press briefing at the Pentagon on Wednesday, alongside South Korean Defense Kim Yong-hyun, Austin emphasized the US's unwavering commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK). He stated, “I assured Minister Kim today that the United States remains fully committed to the defense of the ROK and our extended deterrence commitment remains ironclad.” He elaborated that this commitment is supported by a comprehensive range of military assets, including conventional missile defense systems, nuclear options, and advanced non-nuclear capabilities.



Austin highlighted the renewed focus on strengthening defense cooperation between the US and South Korea, with plans to resume large-scale military exercises aimed at enhancing their combined readiness and operational interoperability. This marks a significant step in their defense collaboration, which had been scaled back in previous years.



North Korea, however, perceives these military drills by Seoul and Washington as provocative acts and rehearsals for a potential invasion. The regime has been vocal in its criticism, attributing the escalating tensions to these joint military activities. In a show of force, earlier this month, North Korea damaged key infrastructure, including roads and railways connecting it with South Korea, effectively severing critical ground routes.



As tensions mount, reports emerged on Thursday of a potential ICBM launch from North Korea towards the East Sea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later confirmed that the ICBM test was a direct response to what he characterized as a “dangerous nuclear alliance” between the US and South Korea.



This escalating situation underscores the complexities of security dynamics in the region, as both the US and South Korea prepare to strengthen their military posture in response to North Korea's aggressive actions. The Pentagon's commitment to supporting South Korea with nuclear capabilities signals a significant shift in the strategic landscape, with implications for regional stability and international security.

