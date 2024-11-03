Trump drives trash truck

(MENAFN) During a campaign event in Wisconsin on Wednesday, presidential candidate Donald staged a provocative photo opportunity by posing in the cabin of a garbage truck, a move intended to jab at President Joe Biden's recent comments regarding Trump supporters. This gesture came on the heels of Biden labeling Trump voters as "garbage" during a Zoom call with activists.



Biden's remark stemmed from a misunderstanding of a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who, during a Trump rally, likened Puerto Rico to “a floating island of garbage.” While Biden later clarified that he was condemning the joke and not Trump supporters directly, the comment sparked backlash from Trump's camp and was interpreted as a disparaging remark against his base.



As Trump posed in the truck, adorned with American flags and campaign slogans, he used the moment to mock both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Leaning out of the passenger seat window, Trump quipped, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden,” highlighting the symbolic nature of his stunt.



The former president later delivered a speech in Green Bay, wearing a bright orange vest that complemented the attention-grabbing display. During his address, he emphatically stated, “I have to begin by saying, 250 million Americans are not garbage,” pushing back against what he termed the Democrats' negative portrayal of his supporters. He accused the Democratic leadership of perpetuating a culture of hate directed at his base, stating that over the years, figures like Harris and her party have labeled them as “racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis,” and even compared him to Hitler.



Trump's remarks resonated with the crowd, which responded with boos directed at the mention of the Democrats’ rhetoric. He went on to criticize their approach, claiming they have bullied and demonized Trump supporters while weaponizing government power against them.



This campaign stop in Wisconsin reflects the heightened tensions and polarized atmosphere leading up to the upcoming election, as both parties vie for control of the narrative and attempt to rally their bases. Trump's antics, including the garbage truck photo op, underscore his strategy of positioning himself as the champion of ordinary Americans against what he describes as the elitism and disdain of the Democratic establishment.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845483