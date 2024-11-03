QIC Hosts 'Little Employee Initiative'
11/3/2024 4:36:11 AM
Doha: Qatar Insurance Group (QIC Group, QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, successfully hosted the 'Little Employee Initiative,' welcoming 58 staff children aged 7 to 15 to the workplace for a day filled with engaging and educational activities.
Rashid Al Buainain, QIC Group Chief Administrative Officer, expressed his delight at the event's success, stating,“The 'Little Employee Initiative' is a fantastic opportunity for our young visitors to gain insight into the insurance industry and appreciate the hard work and dedication of our staff.
He said,“We thank QCDC for their incredible efforts and support. Qatar Insurance Group remains committed to fostering educational and developmental opportunities for the youth, ensuring that they are well-prepared for their future careers."
He added "The“Little Employee Initiative” exemplifies this commitment, providing a platform for children to explore and understand the professional world in an engaging and supportive environment.”
