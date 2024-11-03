عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arms, Ammunition Seized In Afghanistan

Arms, Ammunition Seized In Afghanistan


11/3/2024 3:45:15 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Khost, Nov 3 (IANS) Security personnel in Afghanistan have seized a large amount of weapons and ammunition in the eastern Khost province, the provincial Police office said in a statement.

The contraband, which included Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, PK machine guns, grenades, and an amount of ammunition, was discovered during a series of operations across the province, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The statement did not provide information about when the confiscated weapons and ammunition were discovered. Six individuals were arrested on charges of keeping illegal weapons and military equipment.

The Afghan caretaker government, since assuming power in August 2021, has rounded up thousands of arms and a huge quantity of ammunition as part of efforts to stabilise the security situation across the war-ravaged Central Asian country.

MENAFN03112024000231011071ID1108845263


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search