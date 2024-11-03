(MENAFN- APO Group)

A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission's Department of Affairs, Peace and Security has been in Guinea-Bissau since Monday 28 October 2024 as part of an operational visit. The delegation is led by the Chief of Staff of the ECOWAS Standby Force, General Mactar DIOP, and includes the Head of the Peace Support Operations Division, Dr Sani Adamu, and several senior officers from the ECOWAS Commission's Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

The aim of this operational visit is to ensure that the mandate of the Guinea-Bissau Stabilisation Support Mission is being implemented without fail, particularly in terms of its operational aspects. The first day was devoted to a courtesy visit by the delegation to the authorities at various levels.

The delegation then inspected the level 2 hospital deployed by Côte d'Ivoire, which provides services not only to Force personnel but also, and above all, to the civilian population.

It should be noted that nearly twenty-six thousand patients have been seen and treated free of charge since the mission was deployed in May 2022. The activities of the level 2 hospital are making a significant contribution to restoring the Mission's image among the local population.

The first day ended with a joint patrol in which the delegation took part in order to experience the working conditions of the staff in real time. The patrol took place in Reino da Jaal, a district on the outskirts of Bissau which is the scene of an inter-ethnic conflict between the Pepel and Balliante populations over land ownership.

The patrol also provided an opportunity to inspect the guard posts deployed at certain state institutions and at the residences of certain government authorities.

The mission's agenda includes inspections of contingents from Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).