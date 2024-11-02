EU Urges Continued Implementation Of Truce In Ethiopia's Tigray

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSLES, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell urged the Ethiopian and the Tigray People's Liberation Front to ensure the continued implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) for the benefit of all Ethiopians living in the northern region.

In a statement, issued on Saturday to mark two years since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, Borrell reiterated the EU call for a peaceful to the ongoing conflicts in the country, emphasizing the importance of "respecting human rights at all times in accordance with Ethiopia's continental and international obligations."

The implementation of this agreement has led to significant developments including the restoration of basic services, enabling humanitarian access, and the return of some internally displaced persons while acknowledging the complexities involved in the process, according to the statement.

Borrell affirmed that achieving transitional justice in a reliable manner focused on victims is essential and called on all parties to participate in the ongoing national dialogue.

He confirmed the EU's readiness to deepen its commitment to Ethiopia based on the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council in April 2023. (End)

