Maj Gen Bevli Takes Charge As ADG Of NCC Directorate For J&K, Ladakh
Date
11/2/2024 7:08:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Major General Anupinder Bevli has assumed charge as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the NCC Directorate for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.
Major General Bevli, who took charge on Friday, replaced Major General Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva who relinquished the command on attaining superannuation on Wednesday after almost four decades of distinguished service in the Indian Army.
An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and National Defence College, New Delhi, Major General Bevli is a third generation army officer, the spokesman said.
With a chequered military career spanning over three decades, he has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including tenures in active operational areas such as Siachen, Operation Vijay (Tiger Hill), and counter-terrorist operations in both J-K and the Northeast, he added.
Major General Bevli assumed charge at a time when the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has shifted its focus on enrolling youth from the remote far-flung areas of J-K and Ladakh to integrate them into nation building, the spokesman said, adding that his experience and leadership skills will help the directorate achieve greater heights and laurels.
