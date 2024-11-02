(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2024 - International Genius Company (" IGC ", stock code: 0033) is pleased to release its annual report for the year ended 30 June 2024 (the "Year under Review "). During the Year under Review, IGC has been continuously promoting strategic transformation through two engines: "technology driven + innovative cooperation model". IGC aims to become an artificial intelligence trading solution provider and has achieved remarkable milestones and progresses.



During the Year under Review, IGC combined advanced technology with market insights to redefine financial asset trading through artificial intelligence. IGC has enhanced its capabilities in artificial intelligence trading technology research and development (" R&D ") and product development operations by successful strategic acquisition of Deep Neural Computing Company Limited (" DNCC ") and hire of top-tier technology R&D experts and international financial trading talents. With innovative cooperation models, IGC has joined hands with well-known financial institutions, accelerating the large-scale commercialization of artificial intelligence-driven trading technology. Furthermore, IGC actively promotes sustainable development by optimizing corporate governance structures and actively participating in charity, achieving an upgrade in ESG ratings.



Strategic Transformation Driven by Successful Strategic Acquisition



On 22 March 2024, IGC completed the acquisition of DNCC, a leading R&D and application company specializing in artificial intelligence, deep neural networks, distributed computing, and quantitative trading algorithms. DNCC boasts a team of experts with years of experience in AI research development. It is an approved manager in the British Virgin Islands, which allows it to act as manager or advisor to investment funds, offering a range of services including technical support through cutting-edge technology, distributed neural network algorithms, and robust risk control modules. This acquisition has strengthened IGC's capabilities in investment management, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence-driven investment strategies and quantitative trading.



With the completion of the acquisition of DNCC, IGC has successfully expanded its tech-driven investment management business, building an advanced, mature artificial intelligence trading technology system with neural networks and distributed computing as its core, and continuously exploring this market. So far, IGC has developed trading algorithms based on machine learning and deep learning, capable of offering clients customized, one-stop, scalable artificial intelligence trading technology solutions and has successfully commercialized them in currency and other international financial transactions, forming a strong competitive advantage in the global market.



The global AI-driven asset management industry is growing rapidly. The global algorithmic trading market is expected to reach US$42.99 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2%. Riding on the trend, with advanced artificial intelligence trading solutions, IGC will embrace a light future with high growth potential.



Top Talent Joins to Improve Innovation Capability



During the Year under Review, IGC has successfully invited top talents to join, with aim to enhance its capabilities in artificial intelligence R&D and international financial trading market. The experts bring strong momentum for IGC's continuous technological innovation.



Dr. He Xiaobin, a renowned economist, serves as Executive Director & Chief Economist of IGC. With over 30 years of working experience in futures investment and corporate compliance, Dr. He has extensive financial knowledge and management experience. Before joining IGC, Dr. He served as the Director of the Futures Supervision Division of the Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證監會上海證監局期貨監管處處長), and the Deputy Director of the Resource and Energy Division of the Shanghai Municipal Planning Committee (上海市計劃委員會物資能源處副處長).



Dr. He also served as the Chairman of Guotai Junan Futures (國泰君安期貨), the Secretary to the Board of Directors of Guotai Junan Securities (國泰君安證券), the President of Guotai Junan Asset Management (國泰君安資產管理公司), the Chief Economist of Huaxin Securities (華鑫證券) and the Chairman of Huaxin Futures (華鑫期貨), Director of the China Chief Economist Forum (中國首席經濟學家論壇), a member of the Chief Economist Committee of the Securities Association of China (中國證券業協會) and Director of Shenergy Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600642). Dr. He is entitled to special allowance from the State Council of the People's Republic of China and was selected as one of the top ten financial industry leaders in Shanghai.



Professor Yin Hongzhi, leading expert in data mining and analysis, serves as Chief Consultant of IGC. He is the Director of the Big Data Intelligence Lab at The University of Queensland, Australia (A top 50 global university) and was named to Field Leader of Data Mining & Analysis in The Australian's Research 2020 magazine. He was also featured among AMiner Top 100 in Data Mining in 2022 and 2023 as well as " Lifelong Scientific Impact List ", and "Annual Scientific Impact List" among the World's Top 2% Scientists published by Stanford University in 2021 and 2022.



Dr. Guanhua Ye, a young scholar with a high profile in artificial intelligence, serves as the Chief Algorithm Researcher at DNCC. As the first author, he has published many high-impact papers in top-tier journals, with a cumulative impact factor of over 20.



Ms. Fong Man Julisa (" Ms. Fong ") was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 24 July 2024. Ms. Fong has over 27 years of experience in corporate finance transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and equity syndication. She has held senior management positions in a number of well-known financial institutions and has a deep understanding and insightful insights into the norms and development trends of the financial industry. She has excellent leadership skills in corporate strategy, risk management and corporate governance.



Innovative Cooperation Model with Well-known Institutions



In order to improve the overall investment experience and cooperation efficiency, IGC improves the cooperation model with clients. While authorizing artificial intelligence trading algorithms to clients, we jointly discuss investment strategies and fee structures, then customize product structures according to customer needs to provide high-quality trading products with advanced investment strategies at a low cost. The innovative cooperation model not only reduces risks and cooperation thresholds, significantly increasing clients' trust and willingness to cooperate with IGC, but also provides clients with higher-quality services and diversified product offerings, maximizing the value for both parties.



On 17 June 2024, IGC entered into a memorandum of understanding (the " MOU ") with Saxo Capital Markets HK Limited (" Saxo HK "), a subsidiary of Saxo Bank, one of the world's largest integrated trading platforms. The MOU aims to establish a framework for cooperation that encourages and facilitates bilateral technical collaboration on the issues of trading technology licensing and asset management cooperation, achieving a deep integration of artificial intelligence trading technology and financial business.



On 11 July 2024, DNCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of IGC, signed a Cooperation Framework Agreement with Confiprosper Fintech Limited (" CFL " and its affiliated partners, the " CFLs "), aimed at leveraging IGC's expertise in algo-trading technology to enhance asset management services provided by CFLs.



The successful cooperation with renowned institutions marks the commercialization of IGC's artificial intelligence trading technology, verifying its practical application value and market potential. IGC will carry out in-depth cooperation with more financial institutions to create value for clients and further promote the large-scale application of IGC's artificial intelligence trading technology.



ESG Rating Upgrade with More Sustainable Development Efforts



During the Year under Review, Wind, a leading financial data, information, and software services Company in mainland China, released IGC's latest ESG rating report, upgrading from BB to BBB with a score of 5.95 in governance (G), significantly better than the industry average of 5.32. IGC's effort on ESG has been recognized by the market.



To achieve high-quality strategic transformation, IGC introduced senior management talents with diverse industry backgrounds. In July 2024, Ms. Fong, who has over 27 years of experience in corporate finance and transaction, was appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of IGC to improve the company's governance to a new level. At the same time, IGC continues to optimize its governance structure and build a framework to support sustainable development by improving information disclosure systems, strengthening risk management and other measures to ensure the company's compliance, transparency and efficient operations.



While IGC continues to innovate and develop itself, it strives to give back to society. IGC actively participates in social welfare undertakings, demonstrating its social responsibility and commitment to convey positive values. IGC strongly supports youth growth education by the implement the " Hundred Schools in Three Years"(「三年百校」) project launched in 2023 with Smile Charity Foundation. The project provides teaching supporting equipment and emergency assistance to schools in remote areas with the goal of creating equal and high-quality educational conditions.



Artificial Intelligence Trading Technology Solutions Provider



With the belief in "Technology Leads Trading Innovation", IGC has achieved remarkable milestones during the Year under Review with successful transformation into an artificial intelligence trading technology solutions provider. IGC combined advanced technology with market insights to redefine financial asset trading through artificial intelligence. In the future, IGC will continue to leverage technology and innovation for growth, increase investment in artificial intelligence and related technologies, accelerate the iterative computation of artificial intelligence algorithms and their large-scale application in global financial trading, creating value for more clines, and further enhancing IGC's competitiveness in the global market.







