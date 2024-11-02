Zelensky Calls For Destruction Of Shahed Drone Storage And Production Sites

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the need to destroy Shahed drone storage bases and their production and logistics infrastructure.

The head of state announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"The constant on Ukrainian cities prove that the pressure on Russia and its accomplices is insufficient. Since 04:00 today, air raid alerts have been ongoing across Ukrainian cities. Tragically, the Russian drone attacks have caused damage and casualties in various districts of Kyiv, with additional strikes and damage reported in the Poltava, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions," Zelensky said.

He thanked the defenders of the skies for shooting down drones every night.

"This year, we have faced the threat of Shahed drones almost every night -- sometimes in the morning, and even during the day. These strike UAVs, supplied to Russia by Iran, have become one of the primary instruments of Russian terror against Ukraine. More pressure is urgently needed to limit Russia's ability to produce such weapons. We require the capability to destroy Shahed storage bases as well as the entire infrastructure for their production and logistics," Zelensky said.

He added that "unfortunately, the terrorists know how to take advantage of the time granted to them by the indecision of the free world."

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service