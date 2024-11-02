Saudi Arabia Discovers Remains Of Ancient Village

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The royal authority of Al-Ola province declared on Saturday discovery of an ancient village in Khaybar oasis that used to be populated 3,400 years ago.

Recent excavations revealed remains of the walled village dating back to the Bronze age, the authority said.

The excavations also disclosed that the site had included residential sectors and cemeteries.

The authority indicated that the of the village had signaled shift from nomadic to urban life style. (end)

kns











MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843931