CM Vijayan Is The Biggest Don: Top Kerala BJP Leader

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 (IANS) In a hard-hitting opening-up before the media, top Kerala BJP leader Sobha Surendran on Saturday described Chief Pinarayi Vijayan as the biggest don in the state.

“CM Vijayan is clear that he doesn't wish to have my presence in Kerala. He (Vijayan) is deeply upset with me because I have been tracking all his things including his daughter Veena Vijayan and hence, he is against me. So is senior CPI-M leader E. P. Jayarajan who met me to discuss his joining the BJP,” said Sobha.

Sobha was going hammer and tongs against a section of the and went to the extent of naming who they were as they were coming out with fabricated stories against her in the now controversial 2021 Kodakara hawala case, allegedly involving BJP leaders, that re-surfaced early this week.

Sobha was fuming and asserted that she has nothing to do with former BJP Thrissur district office Secretary Tirur Satheesan who, the other day, revealed that the cash stolen from Kodakara was part of hawala money received by state BJP leaders for election expenditure.

“I have nothing to do with that and I am being targeted and the media is portraying that it's me who is behind Tirur Satheesan.. I am not going to take this and I will retaliate strongly as I have nothing to do in this,” said an angry Sobha.

The CPI-M is up in arms and has demanded a further investigation into it.

Incidentally, the SIT formed for it has filed a charge sheet against 23 people, who are all presently out on bail.

She also pointed out that the probe by the national agencies in the now infamous Karuvanoor Cooperative Bank scam (in which few Thrissur top CPI-M leaders are involved) is not over and very soon more things will happen in that.

Sobha, at the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, though she finished third, had made a strong fight at the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat and is known for her fiery speeches.