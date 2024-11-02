عربي


Khanyar Encounter: CRPF Trooper Injured, Operation Underway

Khanyar Encounter: CRPF Trooper Injured, Operation Underway


11/2/2024 5:09:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A paramilitary CRPF Personnel was injured in an ongoing encounter at Khanyar area of
Srinagar district on Saturday.

Quoting a top Police officer told GNS that that during an ongoing firefight, one CRPF personnel was injured. He has been shifted hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, an encounter broke out between security forces and militant on in the Khanyar locality of Srinagar.

Kashmir Observer

