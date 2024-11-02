GLASGOW-BASED SPORTS FIRM 'FLOORED' BY REQUESTS TO SUPPLY GLOBAL FILM AND TV PRODUCTIONS

(MENAFN- Pressat) A Glasgow-based sports flooring firm, Sprung Gym Flooring, has 'hit the ground

running', having been asked to floors for the sets of three global movie and TV

productions.

Producers of 'Mr Loverman', 'Mutiny' (starring Jason Stratham) and 'The Woman in Cabin

10', starring Keira Knightly, have all requested set flooring from the Glasgow business.

With Glasgow firmly established as a world centre for production - with big-budget

movies such as World War Z and Indiana Jones previously having been filmed in the City

Centre - local businesses have boomed with requests for sets, costumes and people to play

extras.

Sprung supplied a sprint track for Mutiny; rubber gym flooring rolls for The Woman in Cabin

10, and is set to supply tatami mats for Mr Loverman.

Offering commercial and home gym flooring as well as a multitude of sports mats, sports

floors and tiles, as well as FIFA-approved outdoor artificial turf, the company also floors

schools, nurseries and hotels. Its floors are installed at Manchester United's training facilities

as well as branches of Soho House and the firm provided flooring for several venues at the

last Commonwealth Games to be held in Glasgow.

Managing Director Richard McKay said:“Glasgow's starring role as a production centre for

the global film industry is exciting not just for the people of the City, who get to see their

hometown portrayed in different guises on the big screen, but for local businesses, who can

really benefit from the big productions that are filmed here.

“From supplying flooring for gyms to seeing our products as part of the sets for movies that

will be seen around the world has been surreal but fascinating for our team, which is based

in the Hillington area of the city.

“We hope to see a great many more big-name movies being filmed in Glasgow in the future,

creating jobs and revenue for local businesses.”

Sprung Gym Flooring is based at 51 Watt Road, Hillington.