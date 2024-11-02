Rani Mukerji Celebrates Kali Puja With Tanisha, Cousin Kajol Gives It A Miss

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) star Rani Mukerji looked every-inch stunning as she celebrated Kali puja with her cousin Tanisha, however Kajol seemed to have given it a miss as she was not seen.

A of Rani dressed in an aubergine hued Indian wear with and white detailing is doing the rounds, where she is seen posing with Kajol's younger sister Tanisha and other friends for pictures.

Kali Puja is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali and is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja or Kartika. The festival is especially popular in the region of West Bengal, and other places like Mithila, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, and Tripura.

Rani, Kajol and Tanisha were seen together during Durga Puja. The sisters were seen playing Sindoor Khela on the last day of the auspicious event.

Talking about work, Rani will next be seen in the new chapter of“Mardaani.” The movie was announced on August 22.

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014. The teaser shows moments from the first film and then switches to“Mardaani 2”, which hits the big screen in 2019

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the first installment of the action thriller revolved around

a headstrong police officer named Shivani Shivaji Roy, whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover the secrets of human trafficking by the Indian mafia. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saanand Verma in supporting roles

In“Mardaani 2”, the 46-year-old star reprised her role as Shivani and this time her character was after a 21-year-old rapist and murderer, played by newcomer Vishal Jethwa. The film was directed by Gopi Puthran.