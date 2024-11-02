3 Year Old Anish Is Youngest Rated Chess Player

Born on January 26, 2021, Anish made his debut in competitive chess with the West Bengal state Under-9 Open in October, securing an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and finishing 24th overall defeating two rated players - Arav Chatterjee and Ahilaan Baishya.

He was also fortunate to get an opportunity to play against India No. 1 and World No. 4 Grandmaster

Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition match during the Bengal Rapid Rating Open.

Just a week later, Anish tested his skills again in the West Bengal state Under-13 Open, where he faced older, experienced players.

