3 Year Old Anish Is Youngest Rated Chess Player
Date
11/2/2024 2:07:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kolkata- At just three years, eight months, and 19 days, Anish Sarkar from Kaikhali in north Kolkata on Friday became the youngest rated chess player in history.
Born on January 26, 2021, Anish made his debut in competitive chess with the West Bengal state Under-9 Open in October, securing an impressive 5.5 out of 8 points and finishing 24th overall defeating two rated players - Arav Chatterjee and Ahilaan Baishya.
He was also fortunate to get an opportunity to play against India No. 1 and World No. 4 Grandmaster
Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition match during the Bengal Rapid Rating Open.
Just a week later, Anish tested his skills again in the West Bengal state Under-13 Open, where he faced older, experienced players.
