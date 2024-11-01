Dozens Of Buildings Damaged As Russian Forces Hit Kharkiv With Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with a ballistic missile on Friday, damaging dozens of private homes and apartment blocks.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports from the military, the enemy used a ballistic missile, and its type is being determined. A residential building was hit. 71-year-old and 60-year-old women had an acute stress reaction," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, a rapid response team is already inspecting the houses for immediate repairs.

At 16:05 on November 1, Russian troops targeted a private house in Kharkiv.