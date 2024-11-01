Best Of Texas Wine Country Launches Digital Platform To Connect Affluent Visitors With Curated Wine Country Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover The Best of Texas Wine Country

A one-stop destination to discover the best wineries, tours, tasting rooms, luxury stays and elevated food and drink experiences in the Texas Hill Country.

- Misty Gibbs, Founder of Best of Texas Wine Country

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the experience economy evolves, Best of Texas Wine Country unveiled a new digital platform offering discerning locals and travelers a one-stop destination to explore the best wineries, tasting rooms, luxury accommodations, upscale restaurants, and elevated experiences in the Texas Hill Country wine region.

"Today's discerning locals and travelers crave more than just a place to stay or a winery to visit," says Misty Gibbs, Founder of Best of Texas Wine Country. "They seek exclusive, immersive experiences that create lasting memories. We're their ultimate guide, curating unforgettable experiences for every taste and desire."

The platform serves the Texas Hill Country wine region, which attracts over 2 million visitors annually, by providing direct access to elevated experiences that were previously difficult to discover and book in one place. Offerings range from champagne tours and private treehouse tastings to exclusive chef's dinners, helicopter wine tours, hands-on cooking classes, private barrel tastings and luxury glamping.

The platform's search functionality allows visitors to filter options based on location, preferences, and group size, catering to everything from intimate getaways to corporate retreats. A curated selection of experiences spans key wine destinations including Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Hye, Stonewall, Dripping Springs, Wimberley, and surrounding areas.

Plans are underway to include experiences for spa and wellness, craft breweries and distilleries to showcase the breadth of experiences available in the growing wine region. "Whether it's a girls' trip, romantic getaway, corporate retreat, or wedding celebration, our mission is to connect visitors with the perfect experiences in Texas Wine Country," Gibbs explained.

The Texas Hill Country has emerged as a significant wine tourism destination, with local wineries contributing substantially to the state's tourism economy. The new platform aims to further elevate the region's profile and support this growth by connecting visitors with local businesses and experiences.

Misty Gibbs

Best of Texas Wine Country

+1 512-550-3653

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.