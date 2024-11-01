RBI Extends Prompt Corrective Action Framework To Government-Owned Nbfcs From October 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Nov 1 (KNN)

In a significant regulatory move, the Reserve of India (RBI) announced Tuesday that it will extend its Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework to government-owned Non-Banking Companies (NBFCs), excluding those in the Base Layer.

This policy shift, set to take effect on October 1, 2024, will apply to NBFCs based on their audited financials as of March 31, 2024, or thereafter. This measure aligns with the RBI's continued effort to bolster supervision within the broader financial sector.

The PCA framework, initially implemented for private NBFCs in October 2022, is designed to ensure early regulatory intervention for financial institutions facing difficulties, thereby safeguarding their financial health.



Extending it to government-owned NBFCs, such as Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), and IFCI, reflects a broader attempt by the central bank to maintain stability in entities with significant ties to other financial segments.

Government-owned NBFCs play a critical role in the infrastructure finance landscape, often engaging in extensive lending to large-scale projects.



However, their size and systemic interconnectedness make them susceptible to sectoral risks, prompting RBI's decision to bring them under closer supervision.



Under the PCA framework, NBFCs that exhibit financial vulnerabilities may face restrictions on various operational fronts. These include limitations on dividend distribution, remittance of profits, and actions like promoter equity infusions or increased leverage.



The RBI also intends to restrict these NBFCs from issuing guarantees or assuming contingent liabilities on behalf of group companies.

The RBI's directive aims to promote timely corrective measures within troubled financial institutions. Through the PCA framework, the central bank can intervene early to address issues, thus maintaining market discipline and ensuring corrective measures are implemented proactively.



In addition to fostering financial stability, this oversight tool enables the RBI to take additional actions as needed, reinforcing accountability across the sector.

According to the RBI's statement, the extension of the PCA framework serves as both a safeguard for NBFCs' financial health and a mechanism to enhance market discipline.



This proactive approach underscores the RBI's commitment to a resilient financial ecosystem and follows a series of regulatory measures introduced over recent years to strengthen the NBFC sector.

As the October 2024 deadline approaches, government-owned NBFCs will be expected to align with the new framework requirements, ensuring they maintain the robust financial parameters essential for long-term stability.

(KNN Bureau)