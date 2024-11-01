Capture Epic Action Safely On Your Phone With Justice For Hire At The Urban Showcase In Times Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Reel wUrld x Justice For Hire x Urban Action Showcase

Join Justice For Hire at Urban Action Showcase to learn filming safe action scenes on your phone and expand the JFH Universe!

- Jan Lucanus, Founder of ReelwUrld

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This November, the Urban Action Showcase at Regal Cinemas Times Square will feature an exclusive workshop by ReelwUrld 's groundbreaking series, Justice For Hire . On November 9th, from 12 PM to 1 PM, attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from the Justice For Hire team how to safely film action scenes using their smartphones. The workshop will also guide participants through the creation of a one-shot group scene, expanding the Justice For Hire Cinematic Universe in real-time.

This hands-on session aligns with Justice For Hire's mission to democratize the filmmaking process and engage fans as co-creators in action cinema. "Our approach is all about empowering creators at all experience levels to safely and effectively tell their stories through action," says Jan Lucanus, founder of ReelwUrld. "This year's showcase will not only teach practical filming techniques but also integrate participants' work into the ongoing narrative of our series."

In addition to the interactive workshop, the event will introduce attendees to Justice For Hire's new in-app toolbox. This resource offers access to professional-grade assets such as graphics, sound effects, and original music from cyberpunk band Angelspit and hip-hop producer Sage, which participants can use to enhance their filmmaking projects.

About ReelwUrld: ReelwUrld is a revolutionary social network where user interactions are woven into a shared cinematic reality. With its patent-pending technology, ReelwUrld transforms everyday content creators into filmmakers and actors within their movie or TV show, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling.

About Justice For Hire: Justice For Hire is the first show produced on the ReelwUrld platform, utilizing its unique capabilities to turn its audience into stars, directors, and producers within its expansive universe. The series is a dynamic blend of action and community-driven storytelling, where fans not only watch but actively shape the narrative of their JFH filmmaking projects.

Event Details: Date: November 9, 2024

Time: 12 PM - 1 PM

Location: Regal Cinemas Times Square, New York, NY

