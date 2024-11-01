Edge Marketing Wins Two Prestigious Marcom Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, (formerly Edge Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, has been named a winner in two Strategic Communications categories of the prestigious MarCom Awards.

The agency was named a winner in the Marketing/Promotion Campaign for a Special Event category. This work was in crafting a client's strategic marketing campaign to drive leads at a national event.

Edge was also a gold winner in the Media Relations/Publicity category for a Publicity Campaign, for a strategic public relations campaign to drive brand awareness leading up to a national conference.

The MarCom Awards are an international competition judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. Each year, approximately 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted for MarCom Awards consideration from dozens of countries around the world.

The work of the experts at Edge has been recognized with MarCom Awards in nine of the past 10 years. The agency has also been honored with awards from other reputable brands including The Recorder (California), Daily Report (Georgia), Texas Lawyer, National Law Journal (Midwest and Washington, DC), New Jersey Law Journal, New York Law Journal and Connecticut Law Tribune (New England).

“We are incredibly proud of our contributions to our clients' success stories,” shares Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations for Edge Marketing, Inc.“The recognition from our industry peers in the form of these MarCom Awards echoes the validation we receive from our clients: that we know their industries and we know how to help them accomplish their goals.”

Amy Juers, Edge founder and CEO, adds,“MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing work that exceeds the standards of the industry. Our team is proud to achieve gold awards in two categories this year, as confirmation that we are leading the way both in the results we help our clients achieve and in the recognition we earn from our industry peers.”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

...

651.552.7753