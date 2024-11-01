Clean-Tech Pioneer Pipper Standard® Wins Best Eco Household Disinfectant Cleaner 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Peter Wainman, on behalf of Equator Pure Nature, receiving Best Eco Household Disinfectant Cleaner 2024

Equator Pure Nature honored for its innovative, eco-friendly household cleaners at Amarin Baby & Kids Awards 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Pure Nature , a leader in Southeast Asia's natural home and laundry segments and the owner of the PiPPER STANDARD ® brand, proudly announces that its Pipper Standard® Antibacterial Household Cleaner has been awarded the Best Eco Household Disinfectant Cleaner at the Amarin Baby & Kids Awards 2024.

This recognition highlights EPN's commitment to developing natural, safe, and effective cleaning products, supporting family health and sustainability, and the“Baby and Kids” event focused on“Healthy Living and Eco-Friendly”.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award, which further affirm our purpose to improve people's lives by encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with natural, eco-friendly, plant-based sustainable products," said Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature. "As a parent myself, we believe our globally patented pineapple fermentation technology provides a cleaner, safer option for households, especially for families with young children."

The Pipper Standard® Antibacterial Multi-hardsurface Cleaner is designed for versatile cleaning on numerous surfaces. Under the authority of the Thai FDA, pursuant to a stringent testing protocol, the Pipper Standard® Antibacterial Multi-hardsurface Cleaner has been certified“Antibacterial”, killing 99.9% of the pathogenic bacteria per the testing protocol. This product is also safe for pets and derives its pleasant scent from natural essential oils, avoiding harsh chemical odors typical of traditional cleaners.

PiPPER STANDARD® products utilize a globally patented pineapple fermentation process to produce natural enzymes and bio-surfactants. These ingredients form the“secret sauce” of the brand's natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation, and biodegradable cleaning and softening products. Its leading products include laundry detergents, fabric softeners, dishwashing liquids, multi-hardsurface cleaners, stain removers, floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, and many more.

The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia in the natural laundry and home care segments, and recently introduced its personal care line. PiPPER STANDARD® is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.

About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified home, laundry and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, bottle and nipple cleaner, hand soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more) under the brand name PiPPER STANDARD® - made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN's products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.

Equator Pure Nature's purpose is to improve people's lives thru encouraging the replacement of synthetic chemicals with plant-based natural sustainable products.

EPN and its affiliated companies (the“Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents granted in India, United States, Europe, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world's GDP. In August 2023, Equator Pure Nature won the“IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property.

EPN, its brand PiPPER STANDARD®. and its founders have been granted numerous awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.

