Mcewen Mining Q3 2024 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our call following the release of our Q3 2024 results on Wednesday, November 6 th , 2024 , at 11:00 AM EST , where management will discuss our financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Participants can ask questions directly over the phone during the webcast.

Wednesday

November 6 th 2024

at 11:00 AM EST

Toll Free Dial-In North America: (888) 210-3454 Toll Free Dial-In Other Countries: Toll Dial-In: (646) 960-0130 Conference ID Number: 3232920 Webcast Link:



An archived replay of the webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the live event. Access the replay on the Company's media page at .

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. McEwen Mining also owns a 46.4% interest in McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The Company's objective is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the goal of increasing the share price and providing investor yield. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, has a personal investment of US$225 million in the companies. His annual salary is US$1.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.

