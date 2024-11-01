Nexamotion Group Pilots AI-Powered Catalog Assistant For Faster Parts Quoting And Enhanced Business Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) announced the pilot of a new AI-powered, text-generated parts lookup tool. Currently in beta testing, this cutting-edge catalog assistant will be available for demo and a first look during AAPEX 2024, Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas. This groundbreaking AI-powered catalog assistant is the first of its kind in the aftermarket industry, transforming how shops manage customer quotes and demonstrating NMG's commitment to simplifying complex vehicle repair.

Repair shops can have a text conversation with our AI-powered catalog assistant, which utilizes the Transend automotive parts catalog to generate the right parts for the vehicles on your lift. The catalog assistant helps our sales team provide immediate real-time responses with essential details like availability at your local branch and competitive pricing. This lets users receive quotes at their convenience instead of during set customer service hours and receive those quotes in less time for enhanced business efficiency.

"NexaMotion Group is committed to bringing advanced, forward-thinking solutions to automotive parts ordering and repairs. Our team can't wait to introduce the catalog assistant at AAPEX and show customers the significant benefit it can provide to their business," said Neil Sethi, CEO of NexaMotion Group.

To demo the catalog assistant, stop by the NMG booth during AAPEX (#A2261) or visit to express interest in participating in the beta testing of the system.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 49 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 100 locations. Learn more at .



